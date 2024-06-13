Brother Launches Refreshed Lineup of Compact Scanners to Create More Efficient Home and Office Spaces

New lineup of three portable desktop scanners with bundled software provides users with effective tools to digitally archive and customize documents and other assets

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation, an industry leader in document and print solutions, announced the availability of a new series of compact desktop scanners, the company's latest lineup of portable scanners designed to create more efficient and digitized workflows for working professionals and everyday consumers. Featuring a compact portable design, fast scan speeds, flexible connectivity options, and easy-to-use bundled software, the new lineup provides users with convenience in a lightweight form whether it's at home or work.

Brother ADS-1300

"At Brother, we continue to prioritize customer needs and organization in and out of the office," said Mark Hoffman, Director of Marketing and Product Development, Brother International Corporation. "Whether you're an everyday scanner user who wants to archive and digitize your personal life or a business owner who wants to quickly access critical documents as you travel between your work and home office, our refreshed lineup of portable desktop scanners provides the hardware and software to cater to a variety of consumers' unique needs across work and home."

The new Brother compact desktop scanners include:

ADS-1800W ($279.99) : Available today, the ADS-1800W includes business applications for small business owners with more image/photo editing capabilities. It includes wireless connectivity and compatibility with the Brother Mobile Connect App 2 and features a 2.8" color touchscreen that allows users to create preset scanning destinations, develop tailored shortcuts, manage settings, and save directly to cloud services, computers, email, or flash drives.

: Available today, the ADS-1800W includes business applications for small business owners with more image/photo editing capabilities. It includes wireless connectivity and compatibility with the Brother Mobile Connect App and features a 2.8" color touchscreen that allows users to create preset scanning destinations, develop tailored shortcuts, manage settings, and save directly to cloud services, computers, email, or flash drives. ADS-1300 ($219.99) : Available starting in July, the ADS-1300 is designed with the home user in mind for daily or occasional basic scanning– including photos, memorabilia, tax receipts, and personal documents. It allows users to quickly scan single pages up to 197" long directly to their computer, USB flash drive, or to the cloud 1 .

Available starting in July, the ADS-1300 is designed with the home user in mind for daily or occasional basic scanning– including photos, memorabilia, tax receipts, and personal documents. It allows users to quickly scan single pages up to 197" long directly to their computer, USB flash drive, or to the cloud . ADS-1350W ($249.99) : Available starting in July, the ADS-1350W is a step up from the ADS-1300 and includes more for the small business owner. Adding wireless connectivity and compatibility with the Brother Mobile Connect App, users have the ability to efficiently scan, store, and send assets from the home or office through a Wi-Fi connection.

Each device offers users a digitized filing system that provides secure, easy access to key documents and files from computers or the cloud. Features of the lineup include:

Single-pass double-sided scanning

Scan speeds up to 30ppm with image quality up to 600 x 600 dpi

A 20-page automatic document feeder for quick scanning to handle large jobs

A built-in card slot for seamlessly scanning business cards, plastic ID badges and credit cards

Bundled with easy-to-use software valued at over $125 , all of which helps users digitally organize, edit, share and access key files and memories

Software bundles across select new devices may include:

Brother iPrint&Scan for Windows and Mac ® : Allows users to easily scan, save, organize, and share multiple assets via a single database.

: Allows users to easily scan, save, organize, and share multiple assets via a single database. Kofax PaperPort™ 14SE with OCR for Windows : Provides users with better control of their PDFs, including the ability to annotate documents, enhance images, create readable documents, and make document searching simpler.

: Provides users with better control of their PDFs, including the ability to annotate documents, enhance images, create readable documents, and make document searching simpler. Kofax Power PDF for Windows and Mac ® : Powerful PDF creation and editing software.

: Powerful PDF creation and editing software. Brother Mobile Connect for iOS and Android™ : User-friendly software offering wireless print, scan, and copy functionalities.

: User-friendly software offering wireless print, scan, and copy functionalities. Presto! Bizcard for Windows and Mac ® : A business card scanning, editing, and management application that automatically saves both an image and data on scanned business cards to a searchable database.

: A business card scanning, editing, and management application that automatically saves both an image and data on scanned business cards to a searchable database. Brother BR-Receipts V3 : Receipt management software allowing users to scan and store receipts in a centralized location.

: Receipt management software allowing users to scan and store receipts in a centralized location. ImageFolio for Windows and Mac®: Multimedia image-processing program providing users with a complete set of drawing and painting tools to enhance, correct, and revise images.

For more information about the new wireless compact desktop scanners series, and software bundle options, please visit Brother-USA.com.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Disclaimers

1 Internet connection and account with desired service required

2 Additional download required. Compatibility may vary by device and operating system. May require connection to a wireless network

