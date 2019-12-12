Brother Makes the Holiday Season Brighter at Helping Hand Home for Children

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother recently gave $2,500 to support families at Helping Hand Home for Children for the third consecutive holiday season. Helping Hand Home for Children is the oldest continuously operating residential childcare agency in Austin, Texas and a priceless resource that provides a haven for children healing from physical, emotional and sexual abuse, neglect or abandonment.

"Participation and support of charities like this is what Brother is all about. We try to be at the side of the community and our partners in a meaningful way," said Everett Hartman, Senior Key Account Manager at Brother.

Brother got involved with this program through a collaboration with Austin-area Office Depot associates who were interested in partnering with a local organization to assist with their toy drive efforts for Helping Hand Home for Children. "We saw this as a great way for us to work with Office Depot to support an important cause," said Hartman. "It is a great feeling to be able to put smiles on the faces of these children. This is something that we plan to partner with them on for years to come."

Associates from Brother and Office Depot will help deliver the toys today to Helping Hand Home for Children.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

