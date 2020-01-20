Brother Partners with the Wolf River Conservancy to Take Steps to Protect and Enhance the Natural Environment as a Presenting Sponsor for the Wolf River Restoration Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother (www.brother.com) is a 2020 Sponsor for the Wolf River Restoration Series and a Corporate Benefactor of the Wolf River Conservancy. Brother has contributed $25,000 for the protection and enhancement of the Wolf River and its watershed as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Founded in 1985, the Wolf River Conservancy is a non-profit land trust that protects more than 17,000 acres along the Wolf River. It has helped establish a Greenway and wildlife corridor through Memphis, and its events bring the community together through service and education.

Keith Cole, Executive Director of the Wolf River Conservancy stated, "At the Wolf River Conservancy, we appreciate that for a considerable time we have continued to earn the financial support of Brother International Corporation. Brother's increased commitment of support as our Presenting Sponsor for our newly-launched Wolf River Restoration Series is a great example of Brother's commitment to sustainability and protecting their local communities. We also appreciate the commitment that Brother provides to the Wolf River Conservancy through many hours of volunteer service for our projects."

Brother will participate in a four-event restoration series that improves the Wolf River ecosystem and habitat, and educates the Memphis-area community with an interactive, and fun approach:

This is the sixth year Brother has partnered with the Wolf River Conservancy, contributing nearly $60,000 to environmental restoration in the Memphis area, in addition to hundreds of volunteer hours. Brother prioritizes community service, with environmental conservation being a key focus area of its Corporate Social Responsibility program. The company supports its local communities throughout the U.S. with funding, product, and involvement through its strong culture of volunteerism.

"Our motto is 'at your side' and that extends to our communities. We have a strong Corporate Social Responsibility program and service is in our DNA," said Don Cummins, President of Brother. "We are honored to support the Memphis community and look forward to stepping outside and rolling up our sleeves to help keep the Wolf River area beautiful and verdant."

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

