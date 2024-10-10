Brother-Sister Duo Launch Santa Clara's First LashBar Location

Innovative Lash Extension Franchise Debuts in the Bay Area with Plans for Continued Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LashBar™, the innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources and patented lash systems, is expanding its footprint in the brand's home state of California with the opening of a new location in Santa Clara. Located at 2712 Augustine Dr., Suite #140, the salon will be making its debut in Santa Clara on October 11, introducing community members to LashBar's luxury lash experience.

Meet the Local Franchisees

Fiona and Jeff Lai, a brother-sister duo from the Bay Area, are combining their diverse professional backgrounds to embark on their first business venture together. Jeff, an accomplished lawyer at a global law firm, and Fiona, a Salesforce Alliance Manager at Own Data with prior experience as a Product Manager at Facebook, were drawn to LashBar through Fiona's personal experience as a regular client. Inspired by the brand's growth potential and her passion for the service, they are now set to expand its presence in the Bay Area, starting with Santa Clara.

"For my brother and I, opening our own LashBar in the Bay Area is incredibly exciting. We've always wanted to bring something special to our community, and we're thrilled to offer a service we genuinely love," said Fiona Lai. "Being able to do this together, right here where we grew up, makes it even more meaningful. We can't wait for the community to experience the exceptional service and quality that LashBar brings."

Celebrating the Community at the Opening

Join us in celebrating the community at our opening with 50% off all services, a free full set of any type with a membership sign-up, and a BOGO wax service!

Behind the LashBar Brand

The founders of LashBar™, Joseph and Lina Mai, are California natives and a husband-and-wife team. After spending nearly 20 years as a hair stylist, Lina discovered a passion for lash extensions while preparing for their wedding. The duo opened their first LashBar in 2017, and with business on a positive trajectory, the Mai's decided to scale the concept through franchising, launching the franchise opportunity in 2018. Since then, LashBar™ has grown to 13 open and operating franchise locations, with more in various stages of development.

LashBar™ was recently acquired by Blo Blow Dry Bar and will be merging with Blo's existing lash concept, LashKind, to further enhance its offerings and expand its reach.

For more information about the LashBar Santa Clara location, including services, hours, and appointments, please visit lashbar.com/santaclara, or call (408) 758-5212.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit www.blomedry.com.

About LashBar™

LashBar is an innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources and patented lash systems. Rooted in a family-oriented culture, LashBar was founded by a husband-wife team based in California. Their expertise in the lash extension industry combined with innovative technology offer a seamless and one-of-a-kind experience for guests. LashBar also has a signature line of products that are created and produced with the highest quality ingredients that enable lash stylists with everything they need to excel at their art. For more information, visit www.lashbar.com.

