Brother Sponsors Holiday Party for BASE Camp Families

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother, along with local reseller partners and other corporate sponsors, will host BASE Camp's annual holiday party at Calvary Assembly in Winter Park, Florida.

BASE Camp provides a year-round base of support for children and families in Central Florida who are facing the day-to-day challenge of living with cancer and other life-threatening hematological illnesses. They offer programs such as parent support groups, milestone parties and overnight camps to these families. Brother recently contributed more than $7,500 in support of these programs and has been involved with the organization for four years.

At today's party, many volunteers from Brother and its local reseller will distribute toys, play games and provide food for the parents and their children.

"BASE Camp helps many children and families during very difficult times, so Brother is honored to support them this holiday season," said Bill Smith, Director of Sales at Brother. "Corporate Social Responsibility is in our DNA and serving others is an important part of our company culture. Brother's 'at your side' commitment extends to our communities year round and we plan to continue helping BASE Camp in their efforts."

