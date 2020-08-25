Brother Unveils the P-touch CUBE XP for Extreme Labeling Performance and Customization

The P-touch CUBE XP is an essential tool for all commercial and small business labeling needs. Whether a business needs identification, signage, UPC barcodes, or pricing, the P-touch CUBE XP repeat printing capability and automatic full and half tape cutter options provide a clean and accurate edge for attractive and professional settings. Businesses on strict timelines can also take advantage of the fast printing speeds and Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing quality labels to be printed directly from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. The P-touch CUBE XP can print labels up to ~1½" (36mm) wide that are durable enough for both indoor and outdoor use, making every sign stand out.

Going beyond traditional label printing devices, the P-touch CUBE XP allows system integrators and software developers to enhance their app and software solutions by creating customizable labels with Brother SDKS. Compatible with three different Brother software applications, the P-touch CUBE XP is an easily accessible labeling solution that delivers high-quality, high-resolution labels up to 360 dpi. Each application offers a unique use to ensure your business' labels are as unique and custom as your brand. The free Brother iPrint&Label app, P-touch Design&Print2 app and P-touch Editor software offer a wide selection of pre-designed templates in a variety of fonts, frames, and symbols and mobile access for versatility on the go. The P-touch Design&Print2 app unique Share Label template also lets you quickly and easily create custom QR codes for product information on your labels with ease.

"Finding ways for your retail shop, restaurant, or small business to stand out is more important than ever in this evolving business landscape," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Product Marketing at Brother. "We developed the P-touch CUBE XP specifically with small and medium business users in mind, and are excited to introduce business and developer audiences to a tool that enhances their brand by bringing another level of professionalism and consistency to their customers."

P-touch CUBE XP is compatible with seven sizes of Brother P-touch TZe durable laminated label tapes including Premium Matte, Extra Wide ~1½ in (36mm) width, Extra Strength, and many more. Ready for use right from the box, the P-touch CUBE XP label maker comes with one Black Print on White Starter Label Tape 1.4" (36mm) wide x 13.1 ft. (4m) long, plus Li-ion battery and USB cable.

The Brother CUBE XP (PT-P910BT) retails for $299.99. Both the P-touch CUBE XP and Brother Genuine P-touch TZe label tapes are available to purchase from www.brother-usa.com/CUBEXP.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

