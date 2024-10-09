Media assets here

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) presented a $75,000 donation to Brotherhood Crusade to support the development of the new Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Community Garden at the organization's headquarters in South Los Angeles. Bakewell served as president and chief executive officer for 35 years at Brotherhood Crusade, a 50-year-old grassroots organization dedicated to improving the lives of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals. Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson attended the event.

Brotherhood Crusade's New Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Community Garden Will Serve South LA Families with $75,000 Donation from SoCalGas

The Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Community Garden is anticipated to open in Spring 2025. In its first year, the garden aims to serve 200 families in South LA, enhancing access to fresh foods and reducing food insecurity. The new garden will allow Brotherhood Crusade to expand its existing Teaching Gardens program, educating students on the importance of fresh produce and the healing power of natural plants like herbs and aloe vera. The garden will also be used for education programs, community receptions, and movie nights.

"Thanks to the generous grant from SoCalGas, we can significantly enhance our initiatives to promote access to green space, health and wellness in South Los Angeles," said Brotherhood Crusade's Chief Executive Officer Charisse Bremond. "We are deeply grateful for their support and thrilled to dedicate this garden in honor of Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., our Institution Builder who led our institution for 35 years and is a lifelong champion of our community. This garden will host educational programs on urban agriculture, nutrition, healing circles, and environmental stewardship, benefiting hundreds of families in the area."

Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. currently serves as chairman of the board of Brotherhood Crusade. He has been named one of Los Angeles' Most Influential Leaders by the Los Angeles Times and has a long history of social justice activism. He co-founded the National Black United Fund and has been a key figure in the Los Angeles Sentinel's growth since his family purchased the paper in 2004. Bakewell also founded the Taste of Soul Family Festival, now in its 19th year, which attracts over 500,000 people and hundreds of local businesses to Crenshaw Boulevard. The Danny J. Bakewell Sr. Primary Center in South L.A. is named in his honor. His leadership has made Brotherhood Crusade a premier institution in the country.

"Danny Bakewell has dedicated his life's work to uplifting the community with a sense of both pride and responsibility. He set an expectation to 'do something' and set his family in motion to create a legacy of just that. This garden created in his honor will become a testament to this work, ever growing, ever-changing, and thriving. Thank you to SoCalGas and Brotherhood Crusade for honoring his impact on our community," said Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

"This day is a celebration of our shared vision for a healthier, greener South Los Angeles. The Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Community Garden is a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship and community wellness. I extend my heartfelt thanks to SoCalGas and Brotherhood Crusade for their steadfast commitment to this project," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price.

"SoCalGas is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, and our support for Brotherhood Crusade is a testament to this ongoing dedication. The Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Community Garden will not only provide fresh, healthy produce but also serve as a green oasis in the heart of the city, a gathering place for residents, enriching the lives of all who visit," said Andy Carrasco, SoCalGas vice president of communications, local government and community affairs.

According to a study from the University of Southern California Dornsife, 1.4 million Angelenos lack access to sufficient and healthy food due to barriers like limited grocery stores or lack of public transportation creating food deserts - areas with severely limited access to affordable and good-quality fresh food. Due to their limited options, residents in these food deserts may consume more available fast food and non-nutritious meals, which increases the presence of health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. With a community garden, South LA residents will have greater access to fresh produce, which they can incorporate into their regular diet and move away from unhealthy ingredients previously available to them.

SoCalGas' collaboration with Brotherhood Crusade is part of the company's ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals, which includes a plan to invest $50 million to drive positive change in diverse and underserved communities across five years.

About Brotherhood Crusade

Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, social & economic growth, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy, and building community agencies & institutions.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service through its pipelines to help advance California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling the integration of renewable resources. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit newsroom.SoCalGas.com or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "envision," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "preliminary," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "positioned," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: decisions, investigations, inquiries, regulations, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions, including the failure to honor contracts and commitments, by the (i) California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other regulatory bodies and (ii) U.S. and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein where we do business; the success of business development efforts and construction projects, including risks related to (i) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (ii) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, (iii) obtaining third-party consents and approvals and (iv) third parties honoring their contracts and commitments; macroeconomic trends or other factors that could change our capital expenditure plans and their potential impact on rate base or other growth; litigation, arbitration and other proceedings, and changes (i) to laws and regulations, including those related to tax and trade policy and (ii) due to the results of elections; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business, including the energy grid or other energy infrastructure; the availability, uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources and our ability to borrow money on favorable terms and meet our obligations, including due to (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook, (ii) instability in the capital markets, or (iii) rising interest rates and inflation; the impact on affordability of our customer rates and our cost of capital and on our ability to pass through higher costs to customers due to (i) volatility in inflation, interest rates and commodity prices and (ii) the cost of meeting the demand for lower carbon and reliable energy in California; the impact of climate policies, laws, rules, regulations, trends and required disclosures, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, increased uncertainty in the political or regulatory environment for California natural gas distribution companies, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and uncertainty related to emerging technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events, such as work stoppages, that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the pipeline system or limitations on the withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov , and on Sempra's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, and Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company