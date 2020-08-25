Brothers All Natural Launches Freeze Dried 1oz Asian Pears

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers All Natural proudly announces the launch of our 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Asian Pear Fruit Crisps. We took our already delectable Freeze-Dried Asian Pears, and re-packaged them into a larger, shareable pouch! A convenient and fun way to eat your fruit, our 1 oz. Asian Pear Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps are the perfect, anytime snack. Asian Pears are a good source of fiber and contain a number of antioxidants important for overall health. The Asian Pears are freeze-dried, a gentle dehydration process used for preservation of high-quality foods, keeping nutrients and texture intact. Our deliciously crispy Asian Pears go great in recipes, lunchboxes, or simply as a snack on-the-go!

"We're so excited to share our 1 oz. Asian Pears with the public," shares Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural. "We heard your requests and turned your feedback into action. Our sliced Asian Pears are made from real fruit and contain zero artificial colors or preservatives, and our new, larger bags are resealable for your convenience!"

One bag of delightfully light and flavorful 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Asian Pears is equivalent to two cups of fresh fruit, precisely the amount of fruit that the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines advises to consume per day. Our Asian Pears are largely allergy-sensitive, as they are peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free. An entire 1 oz. bag contains just 100 calories!

The initial launch of Brothers All Natural 1 oz. Asian Pears is currently available on Amazon or can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in 1 oz. (28 gram) bags. Our Asian Pears are bursting with sweet flavor and make healthy snacking not only easy, but more importantly, tasty!

Brothers International Food Corporation is a privately-owned company based in Rochester, New York with offices in Shanghai, China, and Quito, Ecuador. The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family have been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Brothers International has two operating divisions: Healthy Snacks (under the Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands) and Ingredients Division. Brothers International Food Corp. Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Brothers All Natural is the only Disney licensee to produce freeze-dried products for over ten years, and when introduced was named Disney's Best New Product of the Year. We consistently donate products to Food Link Rochester, Warrior Food Project, North Texas Food Bank and to the Ronald McDonald/Tom Golisano Children's Hospital.

Contact

Brothers International Food Corp.

Andy Keane

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(585)343-3007

