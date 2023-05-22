Brother's Bond Bourbon Introduces Their Award-Winning Rye and Cask Strength Expressions to Their Critically Acclaimed Portfolio

News provided by

Brother’s Bond Bourbon

22 May, 2023, 10:03 ET

Brother's Bond Bourbon's Newest Releases Have Received Over Eight Double Gold and Platinum Awards from International Spirit Competitions To-Date

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by co-stars and longtime friends Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, Brother's Bond Bourbon introduces two new expressions, Brother's Bond American Blended Rye, and Brother's Bond Cask Strength to their award-winning portfolio. Launched in in 2021 with its flagship offering, Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the brand has become one of the fastest growing ultra-premium spirit brands with over 100,00 cases shipped across the U.S.

Distilled and aged in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, these high-quality whiskeys have received critical acclaim from top international spirit competitions. Brother's Bond American Blended Rye Whiskey (47.5% ABV / SRP $59.99) and Brother's Bond Cask Strength Bourbon (57.5% ABV / SRP $84.99) are now available now online and located in retailers nationwide.

Newcomer, Brother's Bond Bourbon American Blended Rye Whiskey has a distinctive full-flavored profile using a four-grain mash bill creating a well-integrated and complex rye whiskey with an extra-long finish at 95-proof.

Brother's Bond Bourbon Original Cask Strength offers whiskey connoisseurs a higher ABV, this release at 115.1 proof, has a richer and more complex taste experience. Batch-barrel blended from three hand-selected bourbon mash bills from 70 of the finest barrels.

"We've been dedicated to the growth of Brother's Bond Bourbon since its inception, and the new release of our Cask Strength and launch of our Rye Whiskey is proof that we've established our place in the industry and can compete with top distillers," said Co-Founder Paul Wesley.  

Co-Founder Ian Somerhalder added, "We've put a great deal of passion and hard work into the expansion of our portfolio, so we hope anyone having our whiskey loves the new Rye and Cask Strength as much as we do." He continued, "As we were hand selecting the three unique mash bills, we wanted to push the limits with more robust and dynamic flavors and match the richness of our Original Cask Strength bourbon. We also knew that we had to create a rye like no other that will continue to develop consumer palates as they dive deeper into the whiskey world."

Since its launch in 2021, Brother's Bond Bourbon has received recognition for its liquid. Recently, the received Platinum & Best in Show at the 2023 TAG Awards, Double Gold at the 2023 International Wine & Spirits Competition, 90 Points & Gold at the 2023 London Spirits Competition, Double Gold & Gold at the 2023 New York World Spirits Competition Gold and 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, respectively.

For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @brothersbondbourbon and Twitter @brothersbond.

Media Contact:
Alexzandria Parker
[email protected] 
614-735-0832

SOURCE Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Also from this source

BROTHER'S BOND BOURBON ANNOUNCE THEIR SUPPORT OF THE 2022 KISS THE GROUND GIVING CAMPAIGN, RE: CONNECT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.