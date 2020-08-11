Brothers in Blue Reentry Program Announces Fund-Raising Gala to Expand Services

LANSING, Kan., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers in Blue Reentry (BIBR) announced today that its Fifth Annual Journey of Hope Gala will be held as an expanded Virtual Event on September 15th, 2020.

The Journey of Hope Gala is BIBR's main fund-raising event every year and exists to support the operations and growth of the BIBR program within Lansing Correctional Facility for men and the Topeka Correctional Facility for women. The Journey of Hope Gala celebrates the successes of the BIBR program and features inspirational and empowering stories of those men and women who are positively impacted . BIBR has changed thousands of lives through their intensive programs which prepare members for successful living upon release.

Link – https://www.brothersinbluereentry.org/

Carl Hughes, Executive Director of the Brothers in Blue Reentry program said "Brothers in Blue Reentry gives an alternative to those that are seeking to better themselves, those willing to take a second chance opportunity, and make the absolute best of it. These types of transformations benefit everyone from families, businesses, churches, to entire communities!"

Brothers in Blue Reentry is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the United States. The BIBR program consistently maintains a 13% rate of recidivism compared to a national rate of nearly 75%.

BIBR alumni, Donnie Fitzgerald said, "This program has impacted my life in a powerful way and taught me the importance of integrity, accountability, and personal responsibility. Through the Brothers in Blue Reentry program, I have become a productive giving member of society."

The program currently serves over 200 men a year at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas, and women at Topeka Correctional Facility, with plans to expand both programs in 2021.

To get tickets for the Journey of Hope Virtual Event or to learn more about Brothers in Blue Reentry, go to https://www.brothersinbluereentry.org/

About Brothers in Blue Reentry:

Brothers in Blue Reentry is a faith-based program, designed to equip inmates to function as positive, productive members of society upon release from prison. BIBR is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the entire United States.

Media contact is Kelly Winzer, Messaging Coordinator, Brothers in Blue Reentry, 712 1st Terrace, Suite F, Lansing, KS 66043, 913-308-3500 ext. 106 [email protected]

SOURCE Brothers in Blue Reentry

Related Links

https://www.brothersinbluereentry.org

