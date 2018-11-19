Brothers In Valor: Living Medal Of Honor Heroes Walk In The Footsteps Of Their Civil War Counterparts

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the American Battlefield Trust debuted "Brothers in Valor," a project recognizing past and present recipients of our nation's highest military decoration for heroism: the Medal of Honor. The project features three living Medal of Honor recipients who traveled to Civil War battlefields to walk in the footsteps of Civil War Medal of Honor awardees.

"The stories of the brave men — and one woman — who have been awarded the Medal of Honor should be a source of inspiration for all Americans," said Trust president James Lighthizer. "Brothers in Valor reminds us of that fundamental truth in dramatic fashion. Preserving our hallowed grounds is one small, yet incredibly powerful, way to honor their profound courage and recognize the lives of countless American soldiers."

The project highlights: Hershel "Woody" Williams, World War II; Melvin Morris, Vietnam War; and Britt Slabinski, war in Afghanistan. Reflecting on their service, and that of a Civil War soldier, these American heroes discussed the importance of battlefield preservation and the role hallowed grounds play in our understanding of the sacrifices made to forge our nation.

"Being at a battlefield where you know that individuals sacrificed their lives is a profound experience," "Woody" Williams said. "We need these places to keep reminding us of those who gave more than any of us."

The project includes video interviews produced by Wide Awake Films, a searchable digital database of all 1,522 Civil War-era recipients, and a special edition of Hallowed Ground magazine that outlines the medal's design, the process for issuing citations and background on the Badge of Military Merit — prelude to the Purple Heart, created by George Washington.

This project was possible with the assistance and support of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The decoration was created in 1862 and has been awarded some 3,520 times.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 50,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

(For a longer version of release, visit Battlefields.org/news)

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

