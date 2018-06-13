'Brother's Keeper' Currently Available on the iOS App Store

LAUREL, Miss., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available, Brother's Keeper is created by Daniel Clark. Daniel Clark is an oil field worker from Mississippi. Working in a heavily monitored safety environment, he came up with the idea for Brother's Keeper.

Easy, simple way to adhere to your industry's safety standards.

Safety observation cards are crucial to keep tabs on everything in a hazardous workplace. Industrial, Oil, Gas, Nuclear, and many other industries require these safety cards to be filled out at the job site. They are time consuming and frustrating for workers to deal with on a daily basis. Brother's Keeper makes filling out an observational card simple and fast. Our initial template is great for these kinds of jobs and easily maintainable. With our app, you simply go down the list and choose either S for Safe or AR for At Risk in each safety category and/or procedure.

"Using Brother's Keeper allows me to easily follow safety guidelines," Keith Clark, father of the app creator. Quality control and safety can be easier to keep up with using Brother's Keeper. It is the simplest way to keep track of work-related safety. Future updates may include customized tickets or cards depending on the industry. The app is easy to operate and is designed for field use.

Select appropriate safety ticket to complete

Send completed ticket to your supervisor

Keep track of your history and add comments or notes

User-friendly interface and simplistic for field use

Visit www.brotherskeeperapp.org for further information about the app and enjoy screenshots and videos of the app.

Brother's Keeper is developed by The Appineers, a leading mobile app design and development agency established in 2017, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

