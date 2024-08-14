Brotman Law Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based company Brotman Law is honored to announce making the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. The tax law firm joins an elite community of rarified companies, including Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia. Selected due to their remarkable revenue growth rate, Brotman Law will be profiled and invited to attend the three-day Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala with fellow honorees in Palm Desert, California.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking recognizing 5,000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. To qualify for this honor, companies must demonstrate three years of revenue growth while remaining independent and privately owned. Brotman Law exhibited a growth rate of 763.33% from 2020 to 2023, earning the distinction of being the 12th fastest-growing company in San Diego and ranking 8th nationally in the legal sector.

"We've been able to achieve phenomenal results for our clients and our team has a sterling reputation in the San Diego community, the tax community and the general business community. Our clients are very passionate and have been great about promoting the work that we do," Owner and Managing Attorney Sam Brotman shared when asked about his insights on the key factors for Brotman Law's success.

Over the last 10 years, Brotman Law has been dedicated to helping clients and their businesses save money on taxes by navigating the intricacies of tax law with exceptional service and a compassionate approach. The San Diego-based firm has grown over 10 times in size since its first year in practice. Sam Brotman was included in San Diego Business Journal's Leader of Influence in Law list in 2023, as well as San Diego's Recommended Attorneys Best of the Bar list from 2016 to present, and Super Lawyer Rising Star (top 2.5% of lawyers nationwide) from 2017 to 2023.

"This award is important because it's great to get more national recognition for the good work we do on behalf of our clients," added Brotman. The Brotman Law team has worked hard over the last several years to provide tax strategies and find other ways to deliver value for its clients. "Our success is significant because it corresponds to the level of success we've been able to achieve for others. To date, we've saved people close to two billion dollars in taxes, which I'm extremely proud of and look forward to delivering more results in the future."

By being honored in the Inc. 5000, Brotman Law has distinguished itself as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The San Diego tax attorney team sets itself apart from the industry norms through exceptional legal services and a people-centric approach. As a leader in Employee Retention Credit (ERC) compliance, Brotman Law can assist business owners, professional service providers or individuals interested in assessing their ERC claim. Anyone interested in Brotman Law's services can click here .

To learn more about Brotman Law, visit SamBrotman.com . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] . Esta información y comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About Brotman Law

Brotman Law is an established team of law professionals that have been helping clients and their businesses navigate the intricacies of tax law for over 10 years. The firm has processed thousands of individual ERTC claims representing over $160 million and the seasoned audit representation team has collectively been involved in more than a thousand audits. Brotman Law is dedicated to providing every client with exceptional legal services accompanied by a compassionate approach that is unheard of in the industry. Beyond just successes with the IRS and tax agencies, the Brotman Law team is singularly united by genuine empathy for all clients, a strong desire to help, and never-say-quit tenacity that propels the firm to the best possible results on their clients' behalf. For more information or to book a consultation with the Brotman Law team, visit SamBrotman.com or call (619) 378-3138.

