"Broward Cares" Raising Support for Flood Recovery

Community Foundation of Broward leads effort to fund support for community to recover from historic flash flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward Cares – a collaboration between three of Broward's largest and most trusted charitable organizations – is providing an initial $340,000 in critical support to help our community recover from historic flash flooding.

During times of crisis, the Community Foundation of Broward, Jewish Federation of Broward County and United Way of Broward County activate Broward Cares to deliver strategic, coordinated help where it's needed most.

In response to the lingering effects from last week's flooding, the partnering organizations will mutually collect and pool donations. Working together they will make sure every dollar contributed supports recovery from the flooding. Already, Broward Cares has raised $340,000.00 to support the recovery efforts of local nonprofits hard at work to help people in our community affected by the storm. A special thank you to Florida Power & Light Co., The Jim Moran Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation and WSVN-Channel 7 for contributing to this ongoing fundraising effort to help people in our community recover from the flooding.

"We are devastated for our neighbors whose lives have been disrupted – and for some, forever changed – by the historic rainfall that flooded so much of our community," said Community Foundation of Broward President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "Through the Broward Cares collaboration, we are teaming up with our partners to lift up nonprofits on the front lines of recovery and to help people get the emergency support they need."

In the aftermath of the storm, Broward Cares reached out to local nonprofits with a survey to gauge how they were affected by the storm and to identify ways to help the people they serve. We learned that:

Emergency housing, replacing lost medication and help with transportation are among the top needs for residents affected by the recent flooding.

75 percent of the nonprofits surveyed expect to face costs from the flooding that won't be covered by insurance.

50 percent of the nonprofits had to cut back on providing community services due to staff or facilities affected by the flooding.

50 percent of the nonprofits expect the residents they serve will require long-term help with food, shelter, transportation and other needs because of the effects of the flooding.

Broward Cares' grant application opportunities will be forthcoming for nonprofits involved in storm recovery. Visit the Broward Cares website to learn more about ongoing recovery efforts.

Here's How You Can Support Broward Cares

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

Jewish Federation of Broward County

The purpose of the Jewish Federation of Broward County (JFBC) is to "enrich Jewish lives everywhere." JFBC's mission is to "inspire philanthropy to invest in Jewish life in Broward County, Israel and around the world by connecting people and igniting passion." JFBC fosters vibrancy in Jewish identify, living and learning through collaboration, innovation, sustainability and welcoming different expressions of Jewish life. JFBC is proud to support the programs that embrace those with special needs, foster Jewish identity, support Israel and overseas Jewish communities and care for the elderly and those who are most vulnerable. www.jewishbroward.org

United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.

Media Contact:

Kirk Englehardt

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Community Foundation of Broward

[email protected]

(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

SOURCE Community Foundation of Broward