Broward County Library Announces 2025 Director's Book Club Titles

- Director Allison Grubbs' selections reflect a wide range of views and voices -

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs has announced her selections for the 2025 Director's Book Club program series in her January Director’s Message. Readers of all ages are invited to join her in reading and talking about these exciting selections, which include non-fiction and fiction titles by some of today's top authors.

Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs announces her book selections for the 2025 Director's Book Club.

"I'm excited to share the books I've chosen for the 2025 Director's Book Club, a series of engaging discussions that will explore a diverse range of captivating stories and ideas," said Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs.

2025 Director's Book Club Selections

January: Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See: Tan Yunxian, a doctor in 15th-century China, finds her calling at odds with the traditional duties of marriage and motherhood. (Fiction)

February: James: A Novel by Percival Everett: Retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the viewpoint of Jim, Finn's enslaved traveling companion. (Fiction)

March: The Women by Kristin Hannah: When Frankie McGrath's brother ships out to serve in Vietnam, the 20-year-old nursing student joins the Army Nurse Corps and follows his path.(Fiction)

May: Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant by Curtis Chen: A memoir about growing up as an "ABC" (American-born Chinese) in 1980s Detroit. (Non-fiction)

June: Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H: A queer Muslim immigrant draws strength from stories in the Quran in this riveting memoir. (Non-fiction)

July: Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster by Adam Higginbotham: A detailed account of the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster and aftermath. (Non-fiction)

September: Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe: Explores the family who made a fortune with Oxycontin while escaping accountability for the public health crisis it caused.

October: Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt: A widow working as a janitor at an aquarium befriends a giant octopus.(Fiction)

November: These Precious Days by Ann Patchett: Essays on home, family, friendships and writing. (Non-fiction)

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 37 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and X.

SOURCE Broward County Libraries