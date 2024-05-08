Broward County Library Honored for Championing Intellectual Freedom

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs and the library itself are both receiving prestigious awards for their unwavering commitment to intellectual freedom and access to information for all.

Grubbs' Leadership Recognized

Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs Broward County Library opened Book Sanctuaries, designated areas in their libraries where endangered stories are protected and made accessible for exploration or check out. (PRNewsfoto/Broward County Libraries)

Grubbs has been named the Florida Library Association's (FLA) 2024 Administrator of the Year and is a recipient of the inaugural New Republic/Right to Read Toni Morrison Courage Award. These honors recognize her exceptional leadership in championing intellectual freedom and diverse perspectives within the library as well as for expanding access to library programs and services, supporting statewide library advocacy efforts and for her leadership within the professional community.

Broward County Library Earns Top Honors

Under Grubbs' direction, Broward County Library has fostered a vibrant and inclusive environment, earning the FLA's 2024 Intellectual Freedom Award. This award acknowledges the library's commitment to protecting the right to read, learn and share information

Grubbs' successful initiatives include the library's "Freedom to Read" campaign, which included providing access to banned or challenged titles via systemwide Book Sanctuaries; inclusive programming representing a wide range of viewpoints; a public awareness campaign; the elimination of late fees and other barriers to library access; and the distribution of "I Read Banned Books" library cards and buttons.

Continued Commitment

"These awards are a testament to the library's unwavering commitment to intellectual freedom," said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. "We are incredibly proud of Director Grubbs and the entire Library team."

The FLA Administrator of the Year and Intellectual Freedom awards will be presented at the FLA Annual Conference, scheduled for May 15-17 in Orlando, Florida. Recipients of the Toni Morrison Courage Award will be honored at Right to Read Celebration, scheduled for June 8 at Pérez Art Museum Miami in Miami, Florida.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 37 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and X.

SOURCE Broward County Libraries