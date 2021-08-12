Broward County Library Hosts Don Miguel Ruiz Online Book Discussions

Participants will hear directly from the author as he reveals the concepts in his new creative work, Mystery School Series, or Escuela de misterios. Ruiz will discuss his writing process, heritage and techniques to create a new script for each person's life. Freda Mosquera, published author and Community Library Manager of Broward County Library's Lauderdale Lakes Branch, will moderate the conversations. There will also be book giveaways at both programs for Broward County residents.

In The Actor, the first book in the Mystery School Series, Ruiz explores human behavior as role play that we can step away from to claim personal authenticity. In Eros, the second book, he gives a master class on the art of romance and how to overcome what prevents us from loving as we should.

