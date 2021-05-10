Broward County Library Wins Four Florida Library Association Awards

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library (BCL) received four 2021 Florida Library Association Awards, which honor outstanding Florida libraries, individuals, businesses and library supporters. Each award recognizes BCL's online services, events and resources, which were in the spotlight this past year as their usage surged due to the threat of COVID-19.

"I am proud of our staff, as these awards are testaments to their creativity, perseverance and excellence in serving the ever-changing needs of our community," says Allison Grubbs, Broward County Library Interim Director.

Broward County Library's winning 2021 Florida Library Association Awards entries were:

Science Fair Readiness Festival - Betty Davis Miller Youth Services Award - Teens: Broward County Library's Science Fair Readiness Festival provides students with free help, guidance and library/community resources to help make their science fair project a winner. First launched in 2017, the Festival moved online in 2020, with 298 families participating, making the event's transition to virtual a success.

Broward.org/Library - Library Web Presence Award: Broward.org/Library is Broward County Library's website, a busy, 24/7 online library that pivoted seamlessly during the COVID-19 crisis from being the library's online branch to being the library's only branch, providing a complete range of services, including a YouTube channel filled with online programs for all ages.

Built in Broward - Libraries Mean Business Award: The Built in Broward program series is a grant-funded initiative designed to break down barriers to affordable technical training and business development for underrepresented minorities including online workshops, quarterly business/entrepreneur incubators and participation by BCL staff in a national cohort for library-led entrepreneurship initiatives.

The Built in program series is a grant-funded initiative designed to break down barriers to affordable technical training and business development for underrepresented minorities including online workshops, quarterly business/entrepreneur incubators and participation by BCL staff in a national cohort for library-led entrepreneurship initiatives. Catherine McElrath - Paraprofessional of the Year Award: Catherine McElrath is Broward County Library's behind-the-scenes marketing maven. As part of the Library's Marketing team, she creates promotional materials including newsletters, magazines and press releases that turn heads and fill seats. As the library's recognition-wrangler, she's one of the reasons for the library's "award-winning" adjective, producing award nominations that have garnered BCL numerous honors.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage and one of the busiest, with more than 7.5 million walk-in customers visiting its 38 locations annually. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

