Broward County Library's Marketing Section Wins Five National Awards

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Libraries Division received five awards from the National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) Awards of Excellence program, including two "Best in Class" awards, the competition's highest level of honor, given to only one entry per category.

NACIO Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding public information and community outreach efforts by local governments.

"It is an honor to be recognized by our professional peers," says Broward County Libraries Director Allison Grubbs. "These awards spotlight our efforts to continually improve our customers' library experiences."

Broward County Library's 2022 NACIO Awards

NACIO is an affiliate of the National Association of Counties (NACo), with members from more than 3,000 counties nationwide. The 2022 NACIO Awards of Excellence were presented at an online award ceremony held in August.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Broward County Libraries