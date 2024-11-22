Broward Health and Nicklaus Children's Health System Announce Transformational Affiliation to Enhance Pediatric Care for Broward County Families

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The boards of the North Broward Hospital District, doing business as Broward Health, and Nicklaus Children's Health System, have officially approved an affiliation agreement to collaborate in delivering world-class pediatric care. Beginning in early 2025, the two organizations will work together to expand and enhance pediatric services across Broward County, with a goal of fully integrating and enriching the pediatric care offerings by latter part of 2025. This partnership will combine Broward Health's community-focused healthcare network with Nicklaus Children's renowned expertise in pediatric care, ensuring families can access comprehensive, high-quality services close to home.

This strategic affiliation is designed to improve access to high-quality pediatric services for the children and families of Broward County, with a shared commitment to delivering expert, compassionate care closer to home. Through this collaboration, Nicklaus Children's will become the dedicated pediatric provider at Broward Health's Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs locations, ensuring that local families can benefit from world-class pediatric care and specialty treatments without traveling far from home. The two organizations will enhance the breadth and depth of pediatric services in the community.

"Broward Health has been making great strides in expanding pediatric specialty care, and today's approval to move into an affiliation with Nicklaus Children's Health System is one more win for our community," said Broward Health president and CEO Shane Strum. "Nicklaus Children's brings a vast array of subspecialty care, an enviable workplace culture and an adherence to safety and quality that Broward Health values deeply. By aligning our two great systems, we will change the landscape of pediatric medicine for Broward County."

"As South Florida's only freestanding pediatric hospital serving families for 75 years, Nicklaus Children's looks forward to delivering care to more children and families in Broward through our world-renowned programs and services.," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Through our affiliation with Broward Health, we will be able to increase access to high-quality care in the region while keeping kids close to home for decades to come."

The affiliation is expected to have a lasting impact on pediatric care in Broward County, where approximately 16% of pediatric patients must leave the county for specialized care. This partnership aims to reduce these transfers, keeping children and families closer to home while providing the highest standard of care.

"This collaboration represents a critical step toward addressing the growing needs of our community," said Chris Pernicano, Chair of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "By integrating Nicklaus Children's extensive expertise and resources into Broward Health, we will strengthen our pediatric services, ensuring that local families have access to the best care possible, right here in Broward County."

"Nicklaus Children's is renowned for its comprehensive care and cutting-edge treatments in pediatric specialties," said Joe Nader, Chair of Nicklaus Children's Health System's Board of Directors. "This affiliation will bring its expertise in neurology, cardiology, oncology and orthopedics to Broward Health benefiting families across Broward County and neighboring communities."

As the integration progresses, both organizations are committed to ensuring a smooth and thoughtful transition for patients, families and staff. Updates will be provided as plans are finalized with a full transition expected by late 2025.

Together, Broward Health and Nicklaus Children's Health System are poised to create a stronger, more integrated healthcare system to benefit children and families across the region, reinforcing their shared mission to deliver world-class, compassionate pediatric care.

About Broward Health

Broward Health, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks among the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the United States. Nationally recognized for its focus on high-quality care for the residents of Broward County and beyond, Broward Health boasts five hospitals, two trauma centers, a dynamic academic partnership with Florida Atlantic University, was the county's first statutory teaching hospital and has an ever-growing graduate medical education program. It includes more than 50 health centers and physician practices covering virtually every healthcare specialty.

Broward Health never stops working toward its mission of Exceptional Care, Extraordinary Compassion and Everyday Excellence. Driven by more than 11,000 talented employees and physicians who deliver care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, Broward Health is one of the largest employers in Broward County with an operating budget of $1.6 billion, and annually provides almost $225 million of charity and uncompensated care. For more information about Broward Health, visit BrowardHealth.org .

About Nicklaus Children's Health System, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Serving close to 70% of children in the Miami market, the hospital and its network of outpatient and urgent care centers offer life-saving care to children in not only Miami-Dade but also Broward, Palm Beach and Martin County. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. Standing as a beacon of hope for close to 75 years, the 307-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information visit, https://www.nicklaushealth.org.

