Broward League of Cities Awards Scholarships to Four Broward High School Students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward League of Cities recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four accomplished and outstanding Broward County high school seniors at the 2019 Broward League of Cities Scholarship Award Dinner on Thursday, April 19, 2019. All four students plan to pursue a career in public service, public policy, government, and/or community affairs.

In its ninth year, the Broward League of Cities' Scholarship for Government program has donated more than $32,000 in scholarships for Broward County students dedicated to public service, as demonstrated by involvement in work, internships, and volunteerism in governmental, community, and legislative environments. These four students were selected from multiple applicants from various cities in Broward County.

"Representing elected officials from Broward County's 31 cities and municipalities, the Broward League of Cities is committed to engaging one Broward and that most certainly includes our youth," said Tim Lonergan, President of Broward League of Cities. "Their commitment to our community at such a young age is impressive and we look forward to seeing them accomplish much more as they continue to achieve the goals they have set for themselves."

The four recipients to the Broward League of Cities' Scholarship for Government program are as follows:

Nicholas Mancini – Parkland resident, North Broward Preparatory School High School

Nicholas currently holds a GPA of 5.12 and has completed over 569 community service hours. When he gets to college, Nicholas plans on studying government and environmental sustainability and hopes to work with the United Nations.

Eszter Erdei – Plantation resident, Cooper City High School

With a GPA of 3.8 and over 348 community service hours, Eszter aspires to pursue a career in law enforcement and has always had a passion for community service.

Chanice Lee – Lauderhill resident, Homeschooled, Broward College

Chanice has completed over 200 community service hours and holds a GPA of 4.16. She plans to pursue criminal law and extend her services to low income communities with no access to legal help.

Taryn Bradley – Hollywood resident, McArthur High School

Taryn holds a GPA of 3.6 with over 573 community service hours. Her passion for helping the community at home and around the world inspires her to pursue a career in public service.

To learn more about the Broward League of Cities, call (954) 357-5563 or visit http://browardleague.org.

ABOUT THE BROWARD LEAGUE OF CITIES:

Chartered in 1957, the Broward League of Cities is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resolving issues facing Broward County's 31 cities and municipalities. A member of the Florida League of Cities, which serves to unify local governments throughout the state of Florida, the organization's membership is made up of elected officials from municipal governments and area businesses. The organization is committed to increasing awareness and providing resolution to issues that affect day-to-day operations of local government, including legislation at the county, state and federal levels.

