Browder Named Executive Director of The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority

In his new position as executive director, Browder will be responsible for prospecting for new business, identifying emerging industry trends and opportunities, and working closely with Visit NC and Crystal Coast area industry partners. Browder will set sales goals, maximize revenue and develop and implement a strategic sales plan that will collaboratively sell through property management businesses and increase occupancy for the destination.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim as executive director," TDA Chair Casey Wagner stated upon announcement of Browder's appointment. "His experience, energy and knowledge of the market will prove invaluable; we are excited to work alongside Jim and to usher-in a new phase of growth and development."

Browder brings decades of experience in hospitality sales, marketing and tourism industries to The Crystal Coast TDA, having served as director of sales & marketing for numerous brands such Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Pratt Hotel Group, Benchmark Hospitality and Interstate Hotels & Resorts, among others. As president of the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Browder collaborated with owners and key executives at 67 area hotels, attractions, venues and major events to help contribute to their profitability and significantly enhance the $1.2 billion economic impact of tourism in the region.

In Browder's most recent role as general manager and executive director for Tamarack - The Best of West Virginia – an upscale complex featuring retail, restaurant, conference, special events, performance theater and art gallery operations – Browder achieved an annual three percent increase in visitor counts, a four percent increase in art/retail revenues and an 11 percent increase in F&B revenues, while reducing overall expenses by $400,000 and enhancing both guest and employee satisfaction, within his first 24 months.

"The Crystal Coast TDA has been very fortunate to have had a great leader for the last 29 years who has accomplished so much for the area. My goal is to build on the past success of the TDA, working with the lodging community and the area's key attractions to position The Crystal Coast as a multifaceted year-round destination," said Browder. "I'm honored to lead the tourism efforts for The Crystal Coast, working with the sales team, the Marketing Committee, the Board of Directors and other tourism partners to effectively bring record numbers of visitors to North Carolina's gem."

Eighty-five miles of gleaming beaches only begin to tell the story of North Carolinaʼs Crystal Coast. Framed by barrier islands that extend from Cape Lookout, the Crystal Coast is home to a national seashore, a herd of wild Spanish mustangs, Blackbeardʼs sunken flagship, a towering lighthouse, world-class fishing, diving and boating, intriguing history, maritime heritage and "Americaʼs Coolest Small Town." For more information on The Crystal Coast, visit www.bookthecoast.com.

