Brown & Toland Physicians Appoints Anne Barr as Chief Information Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Toland Physicians announced today the appointment of Anne Barr as chief information officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Kelly Robison. Barr will execute Brown & Toland's information technology strategy and support the IT needs of its more than 355,000 members and 2,700 physicians.

"As Brown & Toland continues its journey of transforming health care delivery, Anne's expertise and passion for change is an exciting addition to this dynamic organization," said CEO Kelly Robison.

Barr brings more than 35 years of leadership in utilizing information technology to achieve strategic business goals. Most recently, Barr served as chief information officer and vice president of Operational Integration for Sutter Health in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her background also includes serving as chief information officer at Washington Hospital Healthcare System and business information officer at Kaiser Permanente, where she was responsible for IT services in the Southern and Northern California divisions. Barr's expertise in digital transformation has led to the implementation of electronic medical records for more than 7 million patients across California.

In addition to fostering a world-class IT organization, Barr is passionate about improving the delivery of health care and serves on the board of the National Kidney Foundation. Barr holds a bachelor's degree in engineering sciences and Asian studies from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am excited to join the leadership team of Brown & Toland at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Barr. "Supporting our physicians by leveraging technology and executing on our plans for a new, integrated platform is a great opportunity."

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, which is celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com .

