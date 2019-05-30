Brown & Toland Physicians Appoints Kara Ricci Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel

Ricci has comprehensive experience in the compliance and legal profession with extensive in-house experience supporting a broad range of complex corporate clients, including insurance, technology and health sciences. Ricci is also experienced in negotiations, product development, risk management and regulatory affairs.

"Brown & Toland is a company to admire with its rich history of innovation and respected network of independent physicians in the Bay Area," said Ricci. "I believe the opportunities for Brown & Toland have never been greater, and I look forward to joining a company to do my part in helping to fulfill its vision and making a genuine difference for patients and physicians."

Before joining Brown & Toland, Ricci served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at NORCAL Mutual Insurance Companies in San Francisco. In this role, she planned and directed all aspects of the NORCAL Group's legal affairs at the staff and board levels. She also served as legal counsel to NORCAL and all its subsidiary companies, ensuring maximum protection of NORCAL's legal rights.

In her role at Brown & Toland, Ricci will serve as the company's chief legal officer and corporate secretary. She will oversee all the company's legal, corporate governance, compliance and regulatory affairs.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality healthcare to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,500 physicians, serving more than 330,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of healthcare technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

