Brown & Toland Physicians Named Elite Medical Group for 13th Consecutive Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Toland Physicians again earned "Elite" status in America's Physician Groups' (APGs) annual Standards of Excellence® (SOE) survey, marking the 13th consecutive year that the Bay Area independent practice association earned the highest possible ranking in the survey of over a hundred medical groups across the country.

Since 2007, APG has administered the SOE survey to evaluate its member medical groups, health systems and independent practice associations across a spectrum of categories including:

Care Management Practices

Information Technology

Accountability and Transparency

Patient-Centered Care

Group Support of Advanced Primary Care

Administrative and Financial Capability

This year, APG added new metrics to also assess organizations' performance on the social determinants of health, value-based incentives, financial standards and post-hospital discharge follow-up. Brown & Toland was awarded five-star ranking, achieving APG Elite status, after scoring superior results across all performance assessment domains.

Brown & Toland and its network of more than 2,700 physicians use electronic health records, and other population management electronic tools, to manage patient care. Additionally, the medical group has in place a care management team that works directly with patients, and their doctors, to help manage chronic conditions and other programs and works with hospital systems and ancillary providers to deliver quality care in the best setting possible.

"We are honored once again to be named an Elite medical group by APG," said Kelly Robison, Brown & Toland's chief executive officer. "We are invested in supporting our physicians in creating a more connected healthcare community through innovation that delivers higher quality outcomes for our patients and reduces the overall cost of delivering care."

For more information about the survey and results, visit America's Physician Groups' website.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality healthcare to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 350,000 HMO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of healthcare technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to help improve the health of our Bay Area communities. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com .

