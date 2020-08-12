Brown & Toland Physicians Named Elite Medical Group for 14th Consecutive Year

To achieve Elite status, organizations must receive five-star ratings in six publicly reported domains: Care Management Practices, Information Technology, Accountability and Transparency, Patient-Centered Care, Group Support of Advanced Primary Care and Administrative and Financial Capability. The threshold for achieving a star in each domain is set annually by the PG Clinical Quality Leadership Committee that analyzes survey performance.

Last year, the committee voted to increase the achievement thresholds across the survey's domains. Updates to the SOE® include questions to highlight important topics like social determinants of health, value-based incentives, financial standards and post-hospital discharge follow-up.

"We are honored to once again to receive this designation as we continue our commitment to stay ahead of the curve in delivering high-quality outcomes while reducing the cost of health care delivery," said Kelly Robison, Brown & Toland's chief executive officer. "Meeting and exceeding the elevated thresholds for Elite status illustrates our continued focus on raising the bar for innovation and value in health care."

Brown & Toland works collaboratively with its network of more than 2,700 physicians to continuously develop new ways to provide greater value and higher-quality care delivery. Recent advances include implementation of a best-in-class electronic health records (EHR) system, telemedicine platform and other technology enhancements, in addition to a variety of expanded services to physicians and members.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, which is celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

