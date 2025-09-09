BROWN & WEINRAUB, NEW YORK'S TOP LOBBYING FIRM, EXPANDS WITH THE ADDITION OF THE AWARD-WINNING LAND USE AND ZONING PRACTICE TEAM FROM THE FORMER LOBBYING FIRM OF CAPALINO & CO.

Brown & Weinraub Expands NYC Footprint with 6 Experienced Lobbyists

New Hires Have Decades of Proven Experience Handling Development Projects and Funding Opportunities Across the Five Boroughs

Most Accomplished Land Use Team in the Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Weinraub, New York's leader in government affairs and strategic counsel, announced today that it has brought in the core of former government relations firm Capalino's award winning land use practice. The new hires have extensive land use experience with multiple New York City administrations and are the most accomplished land use team of any company in New York.

This is a significant expansion of Brown & Weinraub's (B&W) New York City practice. The new additions will join Roberto Perez and Rebecca Lamorte, whose skills anchor B&W's New York City practice.



"I have been a big fan of Jim Capalino and his team for close to forty years. Pat Brown and I regularly looked to what Jim did as we built our firm. I am grateful that this first-in-class land use team has chosen to join our firm," said Brown & Weinraub founding partner David Weinraub.

The additions to the Brown & Weinraub team are:



Mark Thompson:

Mark was a founding member of Capalino twenty-two years ago. Prior to that, Mark worked for the City of New York at the Department of General Services and the Public Development Corporation and currently serves in leadership roles in several organizations including the Samuel J. Tilden Democratic Club and the Stonewall Democratic Club. As the former Chair of Manhattan Community Board Six, Mark has deep expertise on the issues at the heart of new development. His work ranges from securing tens of millions of dollars in funding for not-for-profits, to helping businesses navigate the complicated world of public approvals, to winning government contracts via Request for Proposal processes. He graduated from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and the University of Southern California.



Brian Cook:

Brian Cook's resume includes Director of Land Use, Planning and Development for the Manhattan Borough President, the Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the New York City Comptroller, a Commissioner of the New York City Banking Commission, and a Board member of the New York City Industrial Development Agency and its related non-profit BuildNYC.

In New York City government, Brian was responsible for:

Making recommendations on all discretionary changes to zoning, land use or environmental law in Manhattan

Negotiating with developers and other agencies for impact mitigation including public parks and affordable housing

Analyzing inducements for industrial and commercial expansions

Reviewing neighborhood development proposals

Supporting New York City Business Improving Districts

Evaluating and approving property tax rebate and lean policy

Investing in over 50,000 units of housing in NYC on behalf of the 5 pension systems

Designating banks for New York City deposit

Matt Green:

Matt Green was Deputy Chief-of-Staff and District Director for New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. While at the Council, Matt oversaw major land-use and budget processes, and collaborated with city and state agencies, nonprofits, and community groups to advance affordable housing, public safety, sanitation, transportation, and homelessness initiatives.

Before his work in city government, Matt worked at the Riders Alliance, where he secured vital transit improvements for bus and subway riders, and served as a policy fellow with Council Member Brad Lander. In 2010, he served as Policy Director for Sean Coffey's campaign for New York State Attorney General.

More recently, Matt has worked extensively with arts and cultural organizations—including museums, theater companies, and artists—helping secure millions in capital funding and program support for some of New York City's most cherished institutions and nonprofits.

Matt is a member of Manhattan Community Board 4, where he serves as Co-Chair of the Arts, Culture, Education & Schools Committee.

Keith Tubbs:

Keith Tubbs served as a Senior Advisor to the Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. focusing on external affairs, intergovernmental relations, and assisting with policy and implementation. Keith served as the Director of Outreach and Intergovernmental Affairs for the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), the nation's largest civilian oversight agency. Keith also worked as the Chief of Staff for Assemblywoman Latrice Walker who represented Brownsville. Keith has an extensive history working with labor and civil rights organization, ranging from SEIU to NAACP. He worked on several large campaigns with SEIU, including the 'America Dreams Campaign' in 2008 which helped elect President Barack Obama. Keith received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Alabama A&M University.

Richard Barth:

Richard Barth has extensive experience in all facets of land use, zoning, public policy, strategic planning, and community development. Richard served as Executive Director of the New York City Planning Department, a post he held for 12 years after serving as Director of Manhattan Planning for eight years. Richard oversaw preparation and implementation of the Department's strategic land use plan, including innovative rezonings and comprehensive plans in all five boroughs that promoted economic development, new mixed-income housing opportunities, and neighborhood revitalization and preservation. Some of his major achievements included guiding the creation of the Hudson Yards District on Manhattan's West Side, the Special Lower Manhattan Revitalization District, the Greenpoint/Williamsburg Rezoning to reconnect the neighborhoods to the waterfront, and comprehensive amendments to the Theater Subdistrict to strengthen the Broadway theater industry. Richard serves on the Board of the Citizen's Housing Planning Council

Christopher Boylan:

Chris Boylan served as Deputy Executive Director for Corporate Affairs at the nation's largest transit provider, the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), where he was responsible for internal and external relations, government and community relations, marketing and corporate communications, and customer service. He previously served as Chief of Staff to two Chairmen of the MTA and as Director of Government Relations. Before joining the MTA, he served for over 11 years in the administration of Mayor Edward Koch where he handled Congressional Affairs. Additionally, he worked in the New York State Assembly and the NYS Department of State in Albany. Chris is also an active member of the American Public Transportation Association. Chris will serve as a consultant to Brown & Weinraub.

"With these hires, Brown & Weinraub has strengthened and expanded our suite of services, and positions us to tackle any challenge," said Alex Betke, partner at Brown & Weinraub.



"There are entrepreneurs and developers out there with terrific ideas, and now Brown & Weinraub has the best, the boldest and the most experienced land use team to help build New York," said Michael Cassidy, partner at Brown & Weinraub.



"We are pleased that these six talented individuals will be joining Roberto Perez and Rebecca Lamorte in our New York City office. Together, we look forward to helping organizations in New York City and New York State innovate, create jobs, and execute on history changing projects," said Carolyn Kerr, partner at Brown & Weinraub.



About Brown & Weinraub:

Brown & Weinraub is a leading Government Relations & Strategic Consulting firm, representing a broad spectrum of business interests established and/or seeking to expand in New York. Firm clients range from Fortune 500 to start-up enterprises, from large health care systems to neighborhood clinics, and from industry pillars to disruptors.

Contact:

[email protected]

