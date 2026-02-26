Brown Advisory Launches Modern, True-to-Label, Global Value Investment Capability Under Leadership of Nick Kirrage

● Flagship strategies: Global Value Select and International Value Select

● International Value Select ETF is launched

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, an independent investment management and strategic advisory firm overseeing $173.5b1 in client assets, today announced the launch of its new value investment capability led by Nick Kirrage. Kirrage joined Brown Advisory in October 2025 as Partner and Portfolio Manager after more than two decades in investment management, most recently as Head of Global Value at Schroders.

Brown Advisory introduces flagship strategies: Global Value Select and International Value Select. These strategies share a common philosophy, process and objective. They are grounded in modern behavioral value investing, designed to uncover companies where market psychology has led them to trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. The Global Value Select strategy will scour worldwide markets for compelling investments. The International Value Select strategy will follow the same process but exclude the U.S. equity market.

"We're thrilled to offer this modern, data-led, true-to-label value approach to the market," said Nick Kirrage, Portfolio Manager. "Through our contemporary approach and deep fundamental analysis, we aim to capitalize on contrarian ideas that drive long-term returns. Starting afresh has afforded us the opportunity to deliver a differentiated offering, focused on doing what others don't, won't, or can't."

The Brown Advisory International Value Select ETF (Ticker: BAIV) is the first vehicle to launch for the U.S. market under Kirrage. The newest addition to the firm's ETF roster, the Fund began trading on Nasdaq on February 26, 2026.

Working alongside Kirrage is Michael Heap, Associate Portfolio Manager, who joined Brown Advisory in December 2025 and most recently held an investment analyst position with a global remit at Orbis Investment Management. Investment research will be supported by dedicated analysts who have also joined Brown Advisory: Haseem Shah, who most recently served as portfolio manager at Mondrian Investment Partners, and Valerio Dussizza, who joined Brown Advisory from Lansdowne Partners. The value team is based in Brown Advisory's London office.

"Nick, Michael, Haseem and Valerio have extensive value investment experience, and we are proud to have them join us," explained Chris Bartlett, Global Head of Institutional Business at Brown Advisory. "Our firm's breadth of resource and independent, long-term mindset have enabled us to build a highly talented team and launch new strategies for the benefit of our global client base."

About Brown Advisory International Value Select ETF

The Brown Advisory International Value Select ETF seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investing in a diverse mix of non-U.S. equity securities. It is actively managed and allocates capital in both developed and emerging market countries, as well as small, mid and large-cap equities. All investments within the Fund will be evaluated through the team's consistent and disciplined value investment lens, which seeks companies trading below their intrinsic worth, as determined through an assessment of business quality and normalized earnings power. The team has also built their process from scratch with integrated behavioral triggers and an enhanced risk management framework to help guard against traditional value investing pitfalls.

About Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory is an independent investment management firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. Brown Advisory has been a private and independent firm since 1998. Today, the firm has more than 1,000 colleagues – each with an equity interest – serving private clients and institutions in around 50 countries from 20 offices globally and is responsible for approximately $173.5 billion in assets for private and institutional clients and charities as of December 2025. The firm's colleague equity ownership, experienced investment professionals and client-first culture help to make a material difference in the lives of its clients.

1As of December 31, 2025, Brown Advisory had approximately $173.5 billion in client assets managed on a discretionary, non-discretionary and model delivery basis across the following affiliated entities: Brown Advisory LLC, Brown Investment Advisory & Trust Company, Brown Advisory Ltd., Brown Advisory Trust Company of Delaware, LLC, Brown Advisory Investment Solutions Group LLC, Marylebone Partners LLP and Signature Financial Management, Inc.

Before investing you should carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the summary or statutory prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 1-877-876-6383. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The International Value Select Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers. Investments in such securities entail certain risks not associated with investments in domestic securities, such as volatility of currency exchange rates, and in some cases, political and economic instability and relatively illiquid markets. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. An actively-managed fund is subject to the risk that its investment adviser and/or sub-adviser will select investments or allocate assets in a manner that could cause the fund to underperform or otherwise not meet its investment objective.

Brown Advisory LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Funds. The Adviser's principal place of business is 901 South Bond Street, Suite 400, Baltimore, Maryland 21231. The Adviser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown Advisory Management, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. Brown Advisory Management, LLC is controlled by Brown Advisory Incorporated, a holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland in 1998. The Adviser and its affiliates have provided investment advisory and management services to clients for over 25 years. Vident Asset Management, a Delaware limited liability company located at 1125 Sanctuary Pkwy., Suite 515, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, serves as the sub-adviser to the Funds.

The Brown Advisory Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456. Funds are managed by Brown Advisory LLC. SIDCO is not affiliated with Brown Advisory LLC.

