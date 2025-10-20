NAPA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bacon AI, the leader in private, secure AI solutions for the wine industry, proudly announces that the esteemed Amici Cellars and boutique Picking Lines Wine have successfully adopted Brown Bacon's advanced patent-pending AI technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation among vineyards and wineries. The adoption, which took place prior to the September 2025 Napa Valley Vintners Conference, has already delivered measurable improvements in customer service, marketing, social media engagement, data analysis, and sales for both wineries.

Brown Bacon AI Empowers Vineyards and Wineries

At the Napa Valley Vintners Conference, Brown Bacon was featured as a thought leader in the application of AI for vineyards and wineries. The company's team presented real-world results from Amici Cellars and Picking Lines Wine, demonstrating how AI-driven automation and analytics are streamlining vineyard operations, enhancing guest experiences, and driving sales growth. The event attracted top vintners, winemakers, and industry leaders eager to see how AI is transforming the future of wine.

Brown Bacon continues to expand its support for vineyards and wineries by providing:

Patent-Pending Som AI - delivering the first pairing-optimized AI

Winery & brand optimized 24/7 AI-powered customer support agents

Automated agentic marketing campaigns & customer engagement

Advanced AI analytics of sales, production, and operations data.

"Amici Cellars and Picking Lines Wine are at the forefront of AI transformation in the wine industry," said Tony Arnold, CEO of Brown Bacon. "Their early adoption of Brown Bacon Som AI technology is a testament to the value we bring. We're equipping vineyards and wineries with the specialized tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world—while keeping their data private and secure."

Aimee Arnold, Co-founder, Sommelier, and CMO of Brown Bacon, added, "The wine industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, from shifting consumer trends to unpredictable weather and economic pressures. Our mission at Brown Bacon is to help wineries and vineyards not just survive, but flourish—by providing the technology and insights they need to adapt, connect with customers, and make smarter decisions every day."

About the Wineries

Amici Cellars - www.amicicellars.com

Picking Lines Wine - www.pickinglineswine.com

About Brown Bacon AI – BrownBacon.com

Brown Bacon AI is a leader in AI innovation, delivering adaptable, private AI solutions for industries including hospitality, travel, entertainment, manufacturing, and healthcare. Its patent - pending SomAI and AI Mee platforms enhance customer service and operational efficiency, solving real-world challenges for businesses globally. Brown Bacon AI offers GDPR, HIPAA- compliant Private & Encrypted AI solutions delivering Soc II Type 2 compliance. Brown Bacon AI is an Omaha, Nebraska business with an authorized business partner in California.

Media Contact for Brown Bacon AI – Brown Bacon LLC

Tony Arnold

Phone 402-807-3715

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Bacon AI