Brown Bacon AI Launches The Big Pan V2: Private AI Platform Built to Replace the Legacy Business Software Stack

New unified platform combines private AI chat, DAM, automation, integrations, monitoring, analytics, and business intelligence into one secure workspace

OMAHA, Neb., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bacon AI LLC (BBAI) today announced the launch of The Big Pan V2, a unified private AI-powered business platform built to reduce software spend, consolidate disconnected tools, and turn private AI into a measurable operating advantage.

Brown Bacon AI V2 "The Big Pan" Launch

As businesses face rising software costs, fragmented technology stacks, and pressure to do more with less, The Big Pan V2 gives companies one secure platform for AI chat, digital asset management, automation, monitoring, integrations, analytics, and intelligence. Instead of managing multiple vendors, contracts, data silos, lagging features, and integration projects, organizations can operate from one private AI workspace built around their content, assets, systems, workflows, and approved knowledge.

For CEOs, CFOs, and CMOs, the value is direct: fewer tools, lower spend, faster execution, stronger knowledge access, and more intelligence from existing systems.

Brown Bacon AI customers are already using V2 to replace point solutions, reduce redundant software costs, improve service, support sales, accelerate training, and surface insights from private company data.

"Our customers are under pressure to do more with less, but many are trapped inside bloated, disconnected software stacks with rising costs and slow-moving roadmaps," said Aimee Arnold, CMO and co-founder of Brown Bacon AI. "The Big Pan V2 gives them one consolidated, lower-cost platform built for how modern businesses operate, with faster execution and meaningful cost take-outs."

At the center of The Big Pan V2 is Brown Bacon AI's patent-pending MLCT architecture and proprietary Cached Inference Bypass and Multi-Model Failover Layers. The technology can deliver AI chat responses in as little as 250 milliseconds on semantically similar questions, representing up to a 24x speed improvement compared to typical 5–6 second AI response times, plus significantly higher uptime.

The platform gives leaders visibility into chat analytics, including key topics, sentiment, struggle points, trends, content gaps, and emerging questions.

The Big Pan V2 also includes scalable digital asset management for media-heavy teams, supporting image, video, document, and brand libraries with AI tagging, search, format conversion, portfolio sharing, and editing tools — helping teams manage assets without separate legacy DAM systems.

"The Big Pan represents more than two years of development and real-world customer feedback," said Tony Arnold, CEO and co-founder of Brown Bacon AI. "We built it around a simple reality: businesses do not need more disconnected AI features bolted onto old software. They need one private, secure, integration-ready platform that makes AI faster, more useful, and easier to measure. The Big Pan flips AI from a novelty feature into a high-ROI business asset."

The Big Pan V2 also includes The Stack, Brown Bacon AI's integration and automation layer with more than 250 credential-ready connectors, enabling customers to connect core business systems, automate workflows, and extend private AI across the organization.

The Big Pan V2 is available today. To learn more, visit https://www.brownbacon.com.

Media Contact — Brown Bacon AI LLC

Tony Arnold

Phone: (402) 867-1093

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Bacon AI