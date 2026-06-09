OMAHA, Neb., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bacon AI LLC today announced that key capabilities within its patent-pending MLCT — Multi-Layer Constraint Tuning — AI architecture are now available to every Brown Bacon AI client and partner.

As the AI industry races to build ever-larger models, buyers face a practical problem: AI-powered solutions can be slow, costly, energy-intensive, and dependent on a single provider's uptime.

Brown Bacon AI MLCT

Brown Bacon AI's MLCT architecture was built to address those gaps. The available capabilities include the MLCT Cached Inference Bypass Layer and MLCT Multi-Model Failover Layer, both used in Brown Bacon AI deployments for two years. MLCT also powers services within Brown Bacon AI's V2 platform, "The Big Pan," spanning AI agents, analytics, digital asset management, company chat, and 250+ credential-ready integrations. MLCT helps Brown Bacon AI deliver faster responses, lower AI operating costs, and better uptime across AI chat, enterprise search, customer support, digital asset management, and large-scale private AI deployments.

"Bigger models do not solve slow responses, vendor outages, rising inference costs, scaling limits, or energy demand. These are real enterprise AI problems," said Tony Arnold, founder and CEO of Brown Bacon AI. "Our patent-pending MLCT architecture was built to solve the operational bottlenecks that keep AI from performing reliably at scale. With MLCT caching and failover layers, we can stay available when individual providers are not, while supporting larger input and output volumes at lower AI compute cost."

MLCT can deliver AI chat speeds as fast as 250 milliseconds on semantically similar questions, representing up to a 24x speed improvement compared to typical 5–6 second AI response times. New questions receive LLM-grade responses grounded in approved content and MLCT tuning.

Uptime is critical for enterprise customers. AI provider availability between 99% and 99.9% can still translate to 45 minutes to more than 8 hours of monthly disruption. During an AI provider outage, MLCT can route traffic to a healthy model in real time. In qualified deployments, MLCT's automated failover plus bypass layer can help deliver uptime targets approaching 99.999%.

MLCT is model-agnostic and supports automatic multi-model failover across large language model providers, including OpenAI/GPT, Anthropic, Google AI, xAI/Grok, Meta AI, Microsoft AI, and offline models. This gives customers flexibility, resilience, and reduced dependency on any single AI provider.

Every MLCT cached response that bypasses GPU inference reduces compute load, cost and AI-related energy demand. In qualified deployments, Brown Bacon AI estimates MLCT can reduce AI inference workload by up to 70%, helping lower operating costs while reducing Scope 3 emissions exposure.

MLCT also gives customers more headroom under request-per-minute and token-per-minute limits, opening the door for live events, stadiums, customer service surges, high-traffic rollouts, and other massive-scale AI use cases.

About Brown Bacon AI

Brown Bacon AI builds private, secure AI solutions for businesses that need speed, control, ROI, and enterprise-grade deployment flexibility. Brown Bacon AI solutions support HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2-aligned operating requirements.

To learn more, visit https://www.brownbacon.com.

Media Contact

Brown Bacon AI LLC

Tony Arnold

Phone: (402) 867-1093

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brown Bacon AI