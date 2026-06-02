Olema becomes the second Amici Cellars brand to deploy Brown Bacon AI's private, secure AI platform

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bacon AI (BBAI), the leader in private, secure AI for the wine industry, today announced that Olema Wines has joined its growing portfolio of winery partners. Olema becomes the second brand from Amici Cellars to deploy BBAI's patent-pending AI solutions, following Amici Cellars' successful Brown Bacon AI rollout last year.

Brown Bacon AI Expands Wine Industry Leadership with Olema Wines

The wine industry is navigating a more complex market, with softer DTC traffic, changing consumer behavior, rising costs, and increased competition for guest attention. Olema Wines (www.olemawines.com) is responding by investing in smarter, more personalized engagement that strengthens relationships, improves operational efficiency, and helps every guest interaction matter more.

Under the leadership of President Melissa Devore, Olema will use Brown Bacon AI to enhance DTC engagement, streamline customer support, integrate with Commerce7 data, and power data-driven marketing while preserving the warmth, hospitality, and craftsmanship that define the brand.

"We've seen firsthand at Amici how Brown Bacon AI can deepen guest engagement, simplify complex operations, and unlock new insights from our data," said Melissa Devore, President of Amici Cellars & Olema Wines. "Insights from our Amici AI instances show that we need to be ready to engage 24/7 when our customers want to talk about wine — and we are now expanding that to Olema. The market is more competitive than ever, but it is also full of opportunity for wineries willing to adapt. Bringing Olema into the Brown Bacon AI family was a natural next step. Their private, secure AI and new expanded V2 platform capabilities with company chat, customer analytics, and DAM (Digital Asset Management) allow us to scale personalized hospitality online and in person without sacrificing the authenticity and soul of our wines."



Olema joins a roster of forward-thinking Brown Bacon AI partners including Amici Cellars, Wine Market Council, Fontanella Family Winery, Lang & Reed, Picking Lines, and more. These collaborations span guest-facing AI concierges, Commerce7 customer analytics data, multilingual tasting room support, AI-powered marketing campaigns, and deep analytics that help wineries better understand consumer behavior and optimize their channel mix.

"As the local Brown Bacon AI partner in California serving Napa Valley, Sonoma, and wine regions across the state, we're proud to support both legacy producers and emerging brands," said Stephen Corley, Founder of SA Corley Studio. "Brown Bacon AI is bringing world-class AI to wineries in a way that respects their history, protects their data, and feels authentic to each brand."

"With Olema, we're showing how wineries can meet today's challenges with confidence," said Aimee Arnold, CMO, Certified Sommelier, and Chief Wine Officer of BBAI. "Our goal is to give wineries AI that feels like an extension of their tasting room: knowledgeable, welcoming, and true to the brand."

To learn more, visit https://www.brownbacon.com

Media Contact for – Brown Bacon AI LLC

Tony Arnold

Phone ‪(402) 867-1093

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Bacon AI