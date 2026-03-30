Brown Bee Debuts Its Skincare-First Sunless Glow to the United States

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bee, the cult-favorite sunless tanning brand born in Argentina, officially launches in the United States today. Known for its skincare-infused formulas and natural results, Brown Bee offers a premium, professional grade alternative to traditional self-tanners delivering radiant, golden skin without compromise.

Brown Bee

After gaining a loyal following in Argentina through organic, influencer and expert-led growth, Brown Bee now brings its beloved products to the U.S. market via direct-to-consumer and Amazon. Designed with minimalist steps, pleasing modern scent, and sustainable refill options, the brand's curated assortment includes self-tanning mousses, gradual tanning lotions, and skincare-infused face serums reflecting a new era of tanning that is clean, intentional, and easy.

All Brown Bee formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free, thoughtfully created with clean, skin-loving ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin b5, peptides, shea butter, and aloe vera with professional-grade performance. Each formula hydrates and smoothes while creating a sun-kissed glow that builds evenly, looks flawless, fades naturally, and fits seamlessly into everyday routines. The body and face self-tanning products include:

Gradual Tan Lotion - A cream-based, daily self-tanning moisturizer that builds a natural-looking glow over time. This multi-benefit formula tans, hydrates, smooths, and helps replenish the skin with every application.

- A cream-based, daily self-tanning moisturizer that builds a natural-looking glow over time. This multi-benefit formula tans, hydrates, smooths, and helps replenish the skin with every application. Self-Tanning Hydro Mousse - A professional-grade self-tanner in lightweight clear mousse form with a fast-drying, clean formula and no instant color guide. Lightly scented with almond and formulated with organic DHA and Erythrulose, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera it delivers a natural, golden, even tan with just one application. The finish is smooth, streak-free, and flawless.

- A professional-grade self-tanner in lightweight clear mousse form with a fast-drying, clean formula and no instant color guide. Lightly scented with almond and formulated with organic DHA and Erythrulose, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera it delivers a natural, golden, even tan with just one application. The finish is smooth, streak-free, and flawless. Self-Tanning Air Mousse - A professional-grade self-tanning air mousse with an instant color guide for immediate, visible application. Lightly scented with coconut and vanilla and formulated with organic DHA. With just one application, achieve a natural, golden, even tan that is streak-free and flawless.

- A professional-grade self-tanning air mousse with an instant color guide for immediate, visible application. Lightly scented with coconut and vanilla and formulated with organic DHA. With just one application, achieve a natural, golden, even tan that is streak-free and flawless. Peptide Gradual Tanning Serum - A progressive tanning serum designed for daily use as part of your skincare routine. This lightweight formula delivers a soft, natural-looking glow while helping skin appear more hydrated, firmer, and more even over time. The gradual bronzing effect enhances overall skin quality without clogging pores.

- A progressive tanning serum designed for daily use as part of your skincare routine. This lightweight formula delivers a soft, natural-looking glow while helping skin appear more hydrated, firmer, and more even over time. The gradual bronzing effect enhances overall skin quality without clogging pores. Self-Tanning Serum H7 - A hydrating self-tanning serum formulated specifically for the delicate skin of the face, neck, and décolletage. Powered by 2 percent hyaluronic acid, peptides, aloe vera, Vitamin E and additional hydrating actives, this lightweight formula delivers a natural-looking tan while providing deep, long-lasting hydration.

- A hydrating self-tanning serum formulated specifically for the delicate skin of the face, neck, and décolletage. Powered by 2 percent hyaluronic acid, peptides, aloe vera, Vitamin E and additional hydrating actives, this lightweight formula delivers a natural-looking tan while providing deep, long-lasting hydration. Self-Tanning Applicator Mitt - Designed with soft microfiber to ensure an even, smooth, streak-free tan while keeping your hands clean. This best-selling accessory makes application easier, more comfortable, and more precise.

"We created these products out of a personal need. We wanted to feel our most confident in our own skin. Our products were designed to enhance confidence, and sharing that feeling with others has always been our purpose. We're incredibly excited to bring our high-performance, skin-loving formulas to the U.S." - Maria Victoria Sanchez and Irene Sanchez, Founders of Brown Bee.

Brown Bee is now available in the United States with prices ranging from $12 - $48 on brownbeeshop.com. For more information, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT BROWN BEE

Brown Bee is a sunless tanning brand born in Argentina from sisters Irene and Victoria Sanchez, created for healthy, confident skin and a glow that feels real. Developed by tanning enthusiasts, Brown Bee delivers a healthy, natural-looking glow achieved in just one easy application.

Brown Bee formulas are clean, gentle, and thoughtfully designed to nourish the skin while delivering a consistent, bronzed glow that looks flawless and feels easy to wear. Brown Bee products combine the best of science and technology and use only the highest quality products, giving a customizable, natural-looking, sunless tan. Brown Bee's products are vegan, cruelty-free, and skincare-focused. Available starting March on DTC and Amazon.

Social: @brownbee.us, @brownbee.official

SOURCE Brown Bee