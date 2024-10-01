Brown Boots Trailblazes a Path into the Future for Aging Offerwall Technology with the Launch of GoKart

New and innovative SaaS platform designed to streamline affiliate offer management and transform app or website traffic into revenue by creating a thriving offer marketplace.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Boots has launched GoKart , a platform designed to revolutionize how publishers and app developers manage direct advertiser deals. It is a one-stop solution for running affiliate marketing offers through personalized offerwalls. GoKart reduces the complexity and technical overhead typically associated with running multiple campaigns across different platforms. With tools to create, manage, and optimize offers, GoKart makes it easier and faster for businesses to monetize their websites or apps with a flawless user experience that aligns with their branding and target audience. GoKart integrates seamlessly with popular tracking platforms such as Tune or AppsFlyer, as well as 3rd party offer providers, enabling a single, clean, and uniform offer experience.

"GoKart changes the game so any app or website owner can start up their own offers section in a matter of hours with the full suite of tools they need to satisfy any advertiser," said Lenny Rabin, CEO and Founder, Brown Boots.

GoKart was born from the frustration of industry veterans who couldn't find a tool specifically designed for publishers or companies who want to run offers to their user base. Working with numerous large and small publishers, there have been consistent themes of frustration from developer resourcing and revenue optimization to competent Ad operations and flexibility. With these core focuses in mind, Brown Boots set out to build a platform for publishers that offers a highly intuitive and easy-to-use interface accessible to users of all technical backgrounds and removes the need for developers to do many of the tasks they otherwise would be needed for.

"When I found GoKart, I was so happy that I wouldn't have to compromise my developer's time. We diverted the developers for just a few hours, and we had full offers marketplace capabilities available to us," said Brandon Ricciardi, Chief Strategy Officer at Attain.

GoKart Key Features

Seamlessly integrate with a backend via API.

Control end-to-end user experience with direct sold offers from any and all verticals.

and verticals. Manage CPA, CPI, CPE, and multi-event campaigns to cater to various monetization strategies.

Enable unified reporting and tracking, allowing you to manage offers and analyze performance in a streamlined manner.

Dynamically adjust rewards with AI based on real-time impressions, conversion rates, and historical data - optimizing campaign performance.

Smoothly integrate with all third-party tracking platforms.

GoKart is now available and offers subscription options including monthly and annual plans. To learn more about how it can benefit your business or schedule a demo, visit GetGoKart.ai

About Brown Boots



Brown Boots is a pioneer in the field of digital publisher sales, empowering publishers to maximize the value of their audience by facilitating direct relationships with advertisers. This team of affiliate industry experts specializes in offer optimization and network expansion, ensuring that publishers secure the best deals while advertisers drive targeted user acquisition. For more information, visit BrownBoots.co .

