Brown Edwards Ranks on Inside Public Accounting's Top 100 List

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 7th year in a row, Brown Edwards has been recognized as a top accounting firm on the INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Top 100 List, moving up another spot on the list this year to #72.

The IPA 500 recognizes the top U.S.-based accounting firms and is the most comprehensive list of North American public accounting firms available. Each year, IPA ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firms' net revenues.

"We remain committed to providing the localized service our clients are accustomed to, while bringing the depth of resources and specializations of a large firm, enabled by our continued growth and market expansion.  As we move into this next fiscal year, we are excited to continue looking for new growth opportunities within the areas and niches we serve," states CEO Jason Hartman.

The Brown Edwards team has expanded both organically and through mergers in key markets. Our geographic footprint has grown to include twelve offices in three states; Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee. Our expansion has not just helped us to reach more clients geographically but also aids in reaching potential clientele throughout a broad range of industries.

As stated by BE's COO, Laura Sprouse, "Being a top 75 firm for two years in a row has positioned us well to expand both our client and employee base. We are always looking to expand our team and add more talent to the already knowledgeable experts that support our clients every day. Their willingness to help our clients when needed and support for each other is one of the many reasons we have been successful."

About Inside Public Accounting

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is a leader in practice management resources for the public accounting profession. IPA offers a monthly practice management publication and four national practice management benchmarking reports every year. IPA has helped firms across North America grow and thrive since 1987.

About Brown Edwards

Brown Edwards is a full-service regional accounting firm with offices in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee. We are proud to support a wide-range of industries throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including automobile dealerships, construction, credit unions, education, employee benefits, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, state and local government, real estate, and not-for-profit organizations. www.BEcpas.com

