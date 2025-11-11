Brown-Forman Brings Mexico's #1 Ready-to-Drink Cocktail, el Jimador® New Mix, to the U.S.

Top Mexican flavors, Paloma and Cantarito, celebrate authentic Mexican heritage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown-Forman proudly announced today the U.S. launch of New Mix, Mexico's #1 ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, setting a new standard for quality, authenticity, and convenience in the RTD category.

Crafted and canned at Casa Herradura in Jalisco, Mexico, New Mix is made with award-winning El Jimador® Blanco Tequila and offers bold, refreshing flavors inspired by the genuine spirit of Mexico. First introduced in 1997 as Mexico's original premixed tequila RTD, New Mix blends the pride of Mexican craftsmanship with the easy convenience today's consumers love.

"New Mix is more than just a cocktail; it's an invitation to celebrate connection, flavor, and Mexican pride," said Mary Beth O'Mara, USA&C Brand Director, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Portfolio. "As Mexico's most beloved RTD, we're thrilled to import this authentic experience with U.S. fans looking for a real taste of Mexico in every can."

With New Mix positioned as "the real Mexican RTD," the U.S. launch introduces two classic and iconic cultural flavors: Paloma and Cantarito, each crafted with El Jimador® Blanco Tequila and combined with vibrant fruit liqueurs for a crisp finish.

The Paloma offers a lively mix of tart grapefruit and smooth tequila with a subtle sweetness from grapefruit liqueur and grapefruit concentrate. The Cantarito fuses tequila and citrus liqueur with grapefruit concentrate, delivering a fizzy, zesty cocktail that captures the taste of this quintessential Mexican beverage.

Each 355mL (12oz) can contains 5% alcohol by volume and is available in convenient 4-packs, with a suggested retail price of $10.99. The U.S. launch begins this fall in California, Texas, Ohio, Illinois, Nevada, Arizona, the Metro New York area, New Jersey, and Colorado.

About New Mix

New Mix is Mexico's #1 ready-to-drink cocktail brand, crafted with el Jimador Blanco Tequila and produced and canned in Jalisco, Mexico. Since its launch in 1997, New Mix has set the standard for authentic, full-flavor tequila cocktails that capture the spirit and energy of Mexican culture. Each flavor delivers an authentic taste of Mexico, blending craftsmanship, quality, and convenience in every can. As the brand continues to grow, New Mix is exploring opportunities to bring its vibrant selection to new markets in 2026.

