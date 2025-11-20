"Brown Friday" After Thanksgiving: The Busiest Day of the Year for Plumbers

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While shoppers rush out for Black Friday deals, plumbers nationwide brace for their own holiday rush: "Brown Friday." According to Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest provider of plumbing, sewer, and drain services, the day after Thanksgiving consistently brings a 50% spike in service calls—making it the busiest day of the year for the industry. Additionally, Roto-Rooter typically gets a 21% boost in calls during the Thursday through Sunday holiday weekend.

Roto-Rooter reminds everyone to celebrate Thanksgiving and to avoid "Brown Friday" by following a few simple tips.

"Thanksgiving is a perfect storm for plumbing emergencies," says Paul Abrams, Roto-Rooter spokesperson. "With homes full of guests, extra showers, and marathon kitchen sessions, pipes and disposals are pushed to their limits. Add in greasy turkey drippings and food scraps, and it's no wonder drains clog and toilets back up."

Roto-Rooter will have every available plumber on call throughout the holiday weekend, ensuring rapid response and no holiday surcharges for customers in need.

To help households avoid a plumbing disaster this Thanksgiving, Roto-Rooter offers these essential tips:

Do not pour grease or turkey drippings down drains. They solidify and choke pipes.

They solidify and choke pipes. Never put stringy, fibrous, or starchy waste down the garbage disposal. Most food scraps are best tossed in the trash or compost.

Most food scraps are best tossed in the trash or compost. Run the disposal while feeding it food scraps.

Do not flush wet wipes down toilets. Even if they claim to be flushable wipes. They don't dissolve quickly and often clog pipes.

Even if they claim to be flushable wipes. They don't dissolve quickly and often clog pipes. Place plungers and wastebaskets in guest bathrooms to discourage guests from flushing inappropriate items and allow them to resolve toilet clogs without embarrassment.

to discourage guests from flushing inappropriate items and allow them to resolve toilet clogs without embarrassment. Spread out showers and laundry loads to reduce strain on your plumbing.

Access Brown Friday high-resolution images or HD video from Roto-Rooter to complement your reporting.

Founded 90 years ago in 1935, Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain, and water cleanup services coast to coast through more than 130 company-owned and over 400 independent franchise locations, serving all 50 states and most of Canada's largest population centers. To contact your local Roto-Rooter business, visit: www.rotorooter.com/locations/

Contact: Paul Abrams

513-762-6434 | Cell: 513-702-5631

[email protected]

SOURCE Roto-Rooter