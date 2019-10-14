Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Joins the DxPx Conference at MEDICA as an Alliance Partner

"BGL has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics and research tools industry regarding capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and M&A strategy," said Christoph Brandenberger, Managing Director. "We maintain active relationships with global industry participants and capital providers, and are always looking to expand our network and our reach in order to provide the best opportunities for our clients. The DxPx Conference is an exciting new forum in our industry, and therefore seemed like a natural fit for partnership."

The DxPx Conference is sponsored by a number of prestigious companies, such as: Aescuvest, Sonic Healthcare's Bioscientia, Hightech Gründerfund, MEDICA, Medicover, MyBioGate, Pillar Biosciences, Roche Diagnostics, SHS, and McDermott Will & Emery.

"Our partnership with Brown Gibbons Lang & Company reflects BGL's status as a top investment banking and financial advisory firm in the life sciences industry," said DxPx Founder Dr. Mirko Stange. "Their existing expertise and rapid growth within the diagnostics and research tools sector makes them the perfect partner with whom to plan and host this event."

This year's DxPx Conference takes place on November 18, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany, at the Maritim Airport Hotel. The conference, because it is held in conjunction with the first day of the MEDICA conference, offers participants from Asia and North America, in addition to European countries, the chance to attend complimentary events during their visit to Duesseldorf. Over 350 participants from more than 15 countries are expected to participate this year.

In addition to prescheduled, one-on-one meetings, the Conference will feature panel discussions on topics such as reimbursement, cross-border M&A, and point-of-care diagnostics. The event will also facilitate startup pitches; interested entrepreneurs and companies should apply for the opportunity to present their ideas and products live on stage to an international audience. If selected, they can attend the conference for free, and compete for the chance to win DxPx awards, such as a fully-paid investor roadshow in China. Application is free of charge; applicants need only submit a one-page business plan via www.dxpx-conference.com. The Conference's sponsors and select industry experts will act as the awards jury.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

The founders of DxPx are former executives and start-up experts who wanted to create a brand new conference experience within the industry. Having attended numerous partnering events where the vast majority of participants and investors were focused on pharma, biotech & drug screening opportunities, instead of on the rising industry of personalized medicine, SilverSky LifeSciences identified the need for a dedicated diagnostic & research tools-focused platform for relevant stakeholders. With the support of numerous key sponsors, DxPx's founders successfully build the world's first and only partnering conference focused on licensing, financing, co-development and M&A opportunities for Dx, Digital Dx, and Digital Health & Research Tools. For more information, and to register for DxPx, please visit www.dxpx-conference.com.

