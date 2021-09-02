BROWN GIRL Jane And SheaMoisture Announce Second Annual #BrownGirlSwap Grant Competition Supporting Black Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BROWN GIRL Jane and SheaMoisture proudly announce today its investment of a $150,000 grant fund plus comprehensive programming in support of Black-owned independent beauty and wellness brands. The second annual #BrownGirlSwap grant competition is running on BROWNGIRLJane.com and offers Black female founders a platform to amplify their brands, receive entrepreneurial mentorship from industry veterans, and be awarded critical funding.

The initiative beautifully meshes the missions of an award-winning indie brand and purpose-driven company - serving those who have been underserved. BROWN GIRL Jane is a leading luxury, plant-based wellness collection centering the needs of dynamic women of color, and SheaMoisture remains a global leader and pioneer in the beauty and personal care space.

"We are so proud to work alongside SheaMoisture for a second year to enhance the #BrownGirlSwap. The multi-year commitment further reinforces the continued need for multifaceted programs like this to begin creating equity in this industry and supporting Black businesses and the entrepreneurs behind them," says Malaika Jones, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane. Tai Beauchamp, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of BROWN GIRL Jane adds, "We both pride ourselves on launching intentional programs with a purpose and thinking out of the box to solve problems for our core consumers. It's tremendous to come together with a powerhouse like SheaMoisture who has such a foothold in the industry."

While many have not shown the same fervor as in 2020 to support Black and Brown entrepreneurs, SheaMoisture resumes its longstanding commitment to their community and with the top grant increased to $25,000 for two Black-women founders under the $150,000 commitment. "We are excited to continue our partnership for the second consecutive year with BROWN GIRL Jane, a company whose mission and purpose so closely aligns with SheaMoisture," shares Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture. "Our collaboration is a powerful manifestation of our shared goals of bringing real impact and change within the industry, by empowering Black female founders through the creation of space, provision of resources and economic opportunities."

This year, 12 inspirational winners will not only be selected by BROWN GIRL Jane and SheaMoisture, but by the loyal community who will be given the opportunity to help determine the final winners. The winners will be announced at the #BrownGirlSwap second annual Black Beauty and Wellness Summit taking place on October 14-16, 2021. The 3-day virtual hybrid Summit brings together Black and Brown women to talk about beauty, wellness and entrepreneurship, provides access to global thought leaders and puts knowledge, wisdom and confidence into the hands of attendees.

Last year's grant recipients such as Base Butter and Range Beauty gained tremendous momentum with their businesses including retail partnerships with Target and Macy's, new office spaces, team expansions and much more. "We're proud to continue such a dynamic program that allows us to support likeminded brands and will ultimately generate the next group of future beauty and wellness business leaders," further adds Chief Impact Officer, Nia Jones.

Developed by BROWN GIRL Jane, the #BrownGirlSwap pledge launched across social channels in June 2020, challenging consumers to commit to replace at least 5 of their "go-to products" with brands owned by Black women. Learn, join and swap @itsbrowngirljane and @sheamoisture, and apply to the #BrownGirlSwap grant competition here at BROWNGIRLJane.com.

ABOUT SHEAMOISTURE

SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating, nourishing, and repairing properties, and is ethically sourced from women's co-ops in Northern Ghana as part of SheaMoisture's purpose-driven Community Commerce business model. Built on the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence to communities and empower women to break the cycles of poverty, the brand directly reinvests in the communities it serves throughout the US. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men's categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.

ABOUT BROWN GIRL Jane

BROWN GIRL Jane is a luxury, plant-based wellness collection centering the needs of dynamic women of color. Owned and founded by sisters and business leaders, Malaika and Nia Jones, along with media and beauty industry veteran Tai Beauchamp, BROWN GIRL Jane creates innovative products tailored and designed to relieve stress, enhance beauty, and elevate mood. Named Refinery29s Beauty Innovator of the Year and WWD's Top Wellness Player, BROWN GIRL Jane is the first collection of its kind, rooted in community and anchored in inclusivity, quality, and transparency.

SOURCE BROWN GIRL Jane

Related Links

https://www.browngirljane.com

