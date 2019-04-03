Brown Golf Adds Central PA Club

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Golf (BGM), with its Corporate office located in Camp Hill, PA, has added a club close to home in Mount Wolf, PA - Royal Manchester Golf Links. Brown's portfolio now includes twenty-seven golf courses that are located in seven states that include: VT, PA, NC, SC, GA, MO and FL.

Royal Manchester Golf Links (https://www.RoyalManchesterGolfLinks.com) is a links layout located in the rolling hills of York County. The club features eighteen pristine holes with picturesque views of the countryside as the backdrop. John Brown, CEO says "The golf course and practice amenities are some of the best golf options in Central Pennsylvania." The club will feature brand new technology for tee time bookings in 2019 including:

SMS Text Booking

Webchat Booking

Interactive Voice Response Booking

Access to the Brown Golf Network – which features the ability for members to book tee times from convenient technology-based platforms at all Brown Golf facilities

Brent Miller, Sales & Marketing Director adds, "Our company is committed to providing golfers unmatched convenience through our innovative technology platforms." Brown Golf's presence in the Northeast continues to grow as four facilities have been added to its portfolio since January 2018. Brown says, "I am extremely excited about our continued growth in the daily fee arena. Our BG Drive platform creates an instant impact, which coupled with the incredible quality of Clubs we have added, is creating something special in the Northeast." Those clubs are:

Green Mountain National Golf Club - Killington, VT

Great Bear Golf Club - Stroudsburg, PA

Lederach Golf Club - Harleysville, PA

Royal Manchester Golf Links - Mount Wolf, PA

Brown Golf is excited about partnering with the Club's ownership group Talen Energy on developing a long-term plan for continued success of this unique layout. Brown Golf services include acquisition, third party management and consulting. For more information about Brown Golf please visit www.BrownGolfManagement.com.

