Brown Harris Stevens Celebrates 2020 Agent Achievements In Virtual Ceremony

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens, one of the country's largest privately owned real estate brokerages, has announced its agent award recipients recognized for outstanding production companywide and by region in 2020. This marks the first awards ceremony since Brown Harris Stevens restructured to incorporate Halstead, and celebrated both incoming and legacy Brown Harris Stevens agents.

Due to Covid safety protocols, the interactive web-based ceremony was produced entirely in-house by the Brown Harris Stevens marketing team in conjunction with BrandLive. The awards were presented virtually to the agents by CEO Bess Freedman, New York City President Hall Willkie, Executive Chairman Diane Ramirez and Regional President Richard Grossman. The event also featured remarks by Terra Holdings Co-Chairmen William Zeckendorf and David Burris as well as Brown Harris Stevens COO Alan Kersner.

Headlining the ceremony was special guest speaker Amy Purdy , a celebrated Paralympic athlete, author, and renowned motivational speaker. Musical accompaniment was courtesy of a motivational Spotify list curated by Freedman herself with selections ranging from Broadway tunes to Hip-hop. BHS employees were also recognized for their hard work during the pandemic with a "night out on BHS" gift card to GrubHub.

"The 2020 Awards ceremony was the first time we truly celebrated together as one company, and really showcased the depth of talent and breadth of our reach. I am so proud of the award recipients, and all of our incredible agents. This was a challenging year, but we got through it together, and are stronger for it," said Freedman.

The Brown Harris Stevens Award recipients include:

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS NYC:

Broker of the Year: Lisa Lippman

Team of the Year: Mike Lubin Team

FORMER HALSTEAD NYC:

Top Agent: Richard Orenstein

Top Team: Harkov Lewis Team

PALM BEACH:

Top Agent: John O. Pickett Ill

Top Team: Pulitzer & McGurk Collection (Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk)

MIAMI:

Top Agent: Toni Schrager

Top Team: Keith Marks & Sonia Toth

THE HAMPTONS:

Top Agent : Chris Burnside

Top Team: Cerio Natter Team

CONNECTICUT :

Top Agent: Rob Johnson

Top Team: Eileen B. Hanford Team

HUDSON VALLEY:

Top Agent : Nancy Felcetto Horowitz and Robin Horowitz

NEW JERSEY:

Top Agent: Allison Maguire

Top Team: Peter Cossio Team

COMPANYWIDE AWARDS

"Welcome to BHS" 2020 Top Team of the Year

Harkov Lewis Team | Village, NYC

BHS 2020 Team of the Year

Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk | Palm Beach, FL

"Welcome to BHS" 2020 Top Agent of the Year

Rob Johnson | Greenwich, CT

BHS 2020 Agent of the Year

Lisa Lippman | West Side, NYC

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

Press Contact: Ashley Murphy, SVP of Communications / 646.675.5068 / [email protected]

