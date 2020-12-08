Brown Harris Stevens Launches "Curate" Pre-Market Home Improvement Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens, one of the country's largest privately held real estate brokerages, announces the launch of Curate by Brown Harris Stevens, a pre-market home improvement and staging service. The Curate program allows homeowners to make cosmetic and renovation upgrades before listing their properties through an approved list of qualified vendors with no upfront, out-of-pocket costs and no interest. The program aims to help sellers unlock their home's potential, and maximize sale value.

In addition, Brown Harris Stevens will also offer access to a Bridge Loan program, allowing short-term financing to help homeowners purchase a new home while they wait for their current home to sell. Together, Curate and Bridge Loans will help create a more seamless buying and selling experience, and add to the growing suite of business development services for agents now offered at BHS.

"We are excited to offer our clients new options to help them prepare to buy or sell a home, especially in this incredibly challenging climate," said Bess Freedman, CEO. "With Curate and Bridge Loans, a seller can make renovations to their existing home and secure financing for a new home without worrying about the burden of immediate cost. This will change the way we do business for the better."

Upon listing with Brown Harris Stevens, every Curate seller will receive a design consultation to determine budget and which enhancements will benefit the property. Through a dedicated project coordinator, the seller will be connected to a pre-qualified list of vetted vendors to perform services including staging, decluttering, packing, plumbing, roof/pool repairs, painting, and landscaping. There are no upfront costs associated with the Curate service; payment to vendors is deferred until closing. There is no price minimum for properties to be eligible for Curate by Brown Harris Stevens.

Curate by Brown Harris Stevens is also available to buyers who want to customize and upgrade their future home.

According to the National Association of REALTORS® , staged homes sell faster and for more money than unstaged homes. In a recent survey, 83% of realtors say home staging helps buyers visualize the property as their future home, and 44% of agents say staging increases the dollar value offered, and 53% say staging decreases the amount of time on market.

Curate by Brown Harris Stevens and the Bridge Loan program are offered in partnership with Zoom Casa, a leading national home staging and improvement program for agents. Homes prepared by Zoom Casa sell for 3.3% more and twice as fast as the broader market.

In June, Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead joined forces to create the largest privately held real estate company on the East Coast. The firm now includes 2,500 agents across 55 offices throughout New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Palm Beach and Miami. In 2019, the combined firms had more than $9 billion in sales and Brown Harris Stevens achieved the highest average sales price in the nation according to RealTrends.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

