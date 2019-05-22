Brown Jordan International Acquires Castelle Furniture Company, Inc.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Jordan International is thrilled to announce that it has acquired the assets of Castelle Furniture Co., Inc. and its Costa Rican operations. The transaction combines leading providers of outdoor casual furniture to the residential and hospitality markets into a company generating consolidated net sales of nearly $400 million. The combined company will be headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida and will maintain manufacturing, design and administrative operations in five states in the U.S. as well as Juarez, Mexico and Costa Rica.

"We have long admired Castelle's manufacturing capabilities and its incredibly productive Costa Rica facility. We are excited for the opportunity to leverage our complementary customer relationships, product lines and financial strength with the Castelle team. The brand has a long-established reputation for outstanding quality furniture, and we are excited about its potential for growth," said Gene Moriarty, Brown Jordan International's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rory Rehmert will remain as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Castelle residential business. "Rory has led the sales efforts over the last eleven years for the company and has been instrumental in its growth. We look forward to working with Rory and his team," says Moriarty.

Steven Kalter, Principal of Littlejohn who acquired Brown Jordan International in 2017 added, "Brown Jordan's board of directors is committed to supporting the company and its management team for the long-term and see significant growth from this transaction and future opportunities."

ABOUT BROWN JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

Since 1945, Brown Jordan has designed casual furnishings that defined and transformed an industry. Established by Robert Brown and Hubert Jordan in Pasadena, California, Brown Jordan was the first company to create furniture for full-time outdoor use. The first of these innovative designs, constructed of tubular aluminum and vinyl laces, was fittingly called "Leisure," marking the birth of outdoor furniture. Recognized as a distinguished legacy brand, the company has developed a culture of operational excellence, high quality and continuous innovation over its 70+ year history. The company maintains showrooms in major U.S. markets, including: Chicago, Costa Mesa, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Scottsdale. For more information on Brown Jordan products or to find a certified dealer, call: 800.743.4252 or visit: www.brownjordan.com.

SOURCE Brown Jordan International

Related Links

https://www.brownjordan.com

