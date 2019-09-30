Brown Jordan Recognized By ICFA With Multiple Awards At Casual Market

Brown Jordan received three Design Excellence Awards at the gala, which took place at Casual Market. Co-sponsored by the ICFA and Merchandise Mart Properties, Inc., the Design Excellence Awards honor the year's best in 11 product categories based upon innovative design, marketability, color, construction and imaginative use of materials as judged by a panel of industry experts. The brand was awarded for the following categories:

Chaise Lounge : Oscar Chaise designed by Ann Marie Vering

Complementary Casual Products : Still Mobile Console Table and Serving Cart designed by Richard Frinier

Lounge Seating with Cushion : Oscar Lounge Chair designed by Ann Marie Vering

The top honor of the Lillian B. Winchester "Best of Show" Award, selected from among the 11 category winners, went to the Still Mobile Console Table + Serving Cart, which also received the Lilly Award in the Outdoor Accents category. Brown Jordan was further honored with the Lilly Award in the Outdoor Furniture Category for the Oscar Lounge Chair.

Stephen F. Elton, Chief Brand Curator of Brown Jordan, says, "It's a prestigious honor to be recognized by industry experts for our craftsmanship, design and innovation."

The International Casual Furnishings Association is committed to heightening interest in and desire for quality outdoor furnishings in the consumer marketplace. The organization is a global leader in promoting business development and partnerships in the casual furnishing industry, showing their support through professional education, networking and development.

ABOUT BROWN JORDAN

Since 1945, Brown Jordan has designed casual furnishings that defined and transformed an industry. Established by Robert Brown and Hubert Jordan in Pasadena, California, Brown Jordan was the first company to create furniture for full-time outdoor use. The first of these innovative designs, constructed of tubular aluminum and vinyl laces, was fittingly called "Leisure," marking the birth of outdoor furniture. Recognized as a distinguished legacy brand, the company has developed a culture of operational excellence, high quality and continuous innovation over its 70+ year history.

The company maintains showrooms in major U.S. markets, including: Chicago, Costa Mesa, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Scottsdale. For more information on Brown Jordan products or to find a certified dealer, call: 800-743-4252 or visit: www.brownjordan.com

