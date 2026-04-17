Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP Honored By 2026 Chambers USA Spotlight

Litigation boutique's recognition follows six consecutive jury trial victories

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP (BNSK) has been recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide for the firm's general commercial litigation practice, earning the distinction in both years since the guide's inaugural edition and solidifying its standing among California's elite litigation boutiques.

The Chambers USA Spotlight series "showcases exceptional small to mid-sized law firms delivering outstanding legal services" – firms that have "built sterling reputations in their communities" and "combine the personal service and competitive rates of smaller practices with the sophisticated expertise typically associated with larger firms."

The recognition follows a string of six consecutive jury trial victories over the past year in state and federal courts. These wins span a broad range of complex disputes and reflect the firm's deep bench strength and ability to deliver at trial against well-resourced opponents. The firm's trial victories complement other significant results it has recently secured through motion practice and on appeal.

Since its founding, BNSK has assembled some of the top legal talent in the country, drawing accomplished litigators from the nation's largest and most prestigious firms. Today, the firm has more than 25 attorneys across offices in Los Angeles and Orange County and maintains a robust national litigation practice. Its clients include Fortune 100 companies, privately held businesses, and high net worth individuals. Known for its strategic approach, trial readiness, and relentless preparation, BNSK has earned a reputation for consistently outperforming larger adversaries where it matters most: in the courtroom.

"Six consecutive jury trial victories is a testament to the caliber of lawyers we have assembled and the culture of preparation we have built at this firm," said Ethan J. Brown, Managing Partner. "Over the past year, our attorneys have tried cases in some of the most demanding circumstances and case types a trial lawyer can face – from cryptocurrency theft to insurance bad faith to high-stakes employment disputes – and prevailed every time. These results reflect what a focused, talented team can accomplish when it is built to try cases." Read more about BNSK's recent trial wins.

About Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP (bnsklaw.com)

BNSK is a premier litigation boutique based in Southern California. The firm combines the experience of award-winning big-firm litigators with boutique agility to deliver exceptional results for clients.

SOURCE Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP