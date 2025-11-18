FAMILY OF DARRELL TOM WIN MAJOR APPEAL AGAINST STANFORD, NOW PROCEEDING TO TRIAL FOR WRONGFUL DEATH

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The surviving wife and children of Darrell Tom have won a significant appeal against Stanford Health Care, sending Stanford to trial in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Tom v. Stanford Health Care (Cal. Ct. App., Mar. 10, 2025, No. H051074) 2025 WL 748633, at *1. The family is being represented by the law firm Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP.

The lawsuit alleges that one of Stanford's physicians attempted to coerce Darrell's daughter into sexual activity while Darrell was hospitalized and unconscious. The lawsuit further alleges that after the family reported this ethical violation, Stanford conducted a sham investigation and then retaliated by denying Darrell reentry into its intensive care unit. As a result, the lawsuit alleges his health care team allowed him to die on the general hospital service without providing necessary medical care and without any attempt to save his life after he stopped breathing.

Statement from Plaintiffs' Counsel:

"According to the lawsuit, Stanford Health Care caused the wrongful death of Darrell Tom. Stanford refused to admit a patient to its intensive care unit because his family had previously complained about being sexually harassed by one of Stanford's physicians during the hospitalization. After Stanford was confronted by this wrongdoing, rather than supporting its victims it blacklisted its own patient from receiving necessary treatment and caused his death. These allegations are detailed in the publicly filed court documents. Anyone with information related to these events is requested to contact us."

