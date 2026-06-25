DR. JORDAN W. SMITH SUES LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH EDUCATION CONSORTIUM FOR ABUSIVE AND ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new lawsuit has been filed against Loma Linda University and one of its residency program directors by Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan, LLP, on behalf of Jordan W. Smith, D.D.S., M.D., an exemplary student, resident, and doctor.

The lawsuit alleges that Loma Linda University has cultivated a toxic and punitive residency program. This program has harmed numerous residents and patients, and Dr. Smith alleges he was subject to extensive mistreatment himself. Among other things, one of his attending physicians and program directors demanded he treat a VIP patient before a patient more urgently in need of care, because the VIP patient's satisfaction was more important to her than patient safety. When Dr. Smith refused, the attending and Loma Linda University retaliated against him, falsified records, obstructed Dr. Smith's efforts to take statutorily authorized leave, and singled Dr. Smith out for mistreatment despite his impeccable performance. Loma Linda failed to adhere to its own guidelines with respect to Dr. Smith and failed to honor Loma Linda University's contract with Dr. Smith.

Statement from Plaintiffs' Counsel:

"Dr. Jordan Smith has always prioritized his professional and ethical obligations to his patients, going above and beyond to provide the best patient care possible. Loma Linda University Health Consortium and its residency program director, conversely, have prioritized their own professional and financial gain over patient care. Because Dr. Smith refused to turn his back on his principles and ethical duties like the defendants here did, they retaliated against him and disregarded their contractual obligations to him, as well as their moral and ethical responsibility to properly train the next generation of doctors. As a result of the defendants' misconduct, Dr. Smith's potentially lucrative career as a doctor has been completely derailed, causing him to lose millions of dollars." Ryan Abbott, counsel for Dr. Smith.

SOURCE Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP