Brown Paper Tickets Sets Industry Standard by Announcing it will Continue to Fully Refund Consumers Impacted by COVID-19

SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Paper Tickets announced today the continuation of its efforts to fully refund all ticket buyers and issue payments to all event organizers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the wave of global shutdowns abruptly stopped the live event industry in 2020, ticketing companies across the world found themselves at the center of the extraordinary economic challenges that accompanied COVID-19.

Despite these challenges, Brown Paper Tickets has remained committed to its customers throughout the pandemic, issuing refunds and payments, though the pace has been slowed substantially by the crisis.

In the months since March 2020, Brown Paper Tickets has already processed millions of dollars in payments and issued more than 25,000 refunds to customers in 33 countries for events impacted by the pandemic. In the spirit of supporting consumers, Brown Paper Tickets has elected to refund all associated service fees for disrupted events.

Brown Paper Tickets has voluntarily entered into an agreement with the State of Washington Attorney General's Office that reaffirms its dedication to independent artists and event organizers. This agreement ensures all event organizers are paid in full and all ticket holders will be fully refunded for events impacted by the pandemic. In addition, Brown Paper Tickets will continue its program that allows event participants to donate their refunds directly to event organizers to help them recover and produce great events in the future.

"This agreement with the Washington Attorney General is consistent with our long-standing commitment to the arts community," said William Scott Jordan, president of Brown Paper Tickets. "The pandemic had a sudden and profound impact on live events and on the ticketing industry worldwide, but our drive to support our customers has guided our efforts throughout the past year. We're excited to get back to focusing on what matters most: providing full refunds and payments, and helping event organizers get back on their feet as the world recovers."

The company expects payments to accelerate in the coming months and will work to develop a method by which customers will have visibility into the process and timeline for their respective payments.

"We know this has been a frustrating year for our industry and for our customers. Finally, we're on track to provide participants and organizers the support they need during this period," Jordan said. "We're looking forward to resolving this difficult situation and continuing our commitment to support independent artists and the live events community."

While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the live events industry, many analysts predict that this industry will see a speedy and strong recovery after the pandemic . As lockdowns and restrictions ease, Brown Paper Tickets is confident that live events will roar back and people will finally be able to enjoy performing arts in person again.

About Brown Paper Tickets

Brown Paper Tickets is an independently owned and operated Seattle based ticketing company with offices in Edinburgh Scotland that has been helping event organizers and participants for over 20 years. Brown Paper Tickets powers live and virtual events around the world including festivals, intimate gatherings, opera and punk rock opera, roller derby, burlesque shows, craft brew openings, zombie walks and TEDx talks.

