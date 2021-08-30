Brown Parker & Demarinis Names Guillermo Tragant As Chief Creative Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Parker & DeMarinis Advertising ("BPD") today announced the appointment of Guillermo Tragant, as Chief Creative Officer. Mr. Tragant is an award-winning creative director with more than 20 years of experience in advertising, design, fashion, storytelling, and content creation.

Prior to joining BPD, he ran the creative team at Dallas Market Center, a post that followed his leadership of Lerma, the multicultural agency affiliated with The Richards Group, also in Dallas. In addition to these posts, Guillermo founded the agency, Furia, and served as creative director for Leo Burnett and McCann Worldgroup. Among his creative accolades, his work has earned him awards from Cannes Lions, The One Show, and Clio, to name just a few.

"Guillermo is a brilliant creative director," said Jason Brown, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of BPD. "His work is inventive, bold and edgy, resulting in part from his rigorous training and background in the discipline of design. There is no question that his eye and talent will contribute to elevating our clients' work in the marketplace and leading to even better results. This, coupled with the contribution he will make toward helping our creative teams achieve their best work, makes him an invaluable addition to our Leadership Team."

"I am thrilled by this opportunity," Mr. Tragant said. "I have worked on some of the world's top brands, from Nike to Coca-Cola, and now bring this experience and my skillset to the purpose-driven clients of BPD. To be a part of an agency whose stated purpose is, 'helping people live life to its fullest potential,' is truly inspiring, especially at this moment in history."

BPD is a full-service advertising agency representing healthcare systems, as well as other major companies in the health sector, throughout the United States.

CONTACT: Jessica Schmidt, (561) 276-7701

SOURCE Brown Parker & DeMarinis Advertising