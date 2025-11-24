Brown Plus Welcomes Victoria Perez as Audit Senior Manager

#13 Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Continues to Grow

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is thrilled to announce that it has welcomed Victoria Perez, CPA, as an Audit Senior Manager.

Victoria Perez

Victoria specializes in accounting and audits of property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies and brings over nine years of experience to the Firm, including seven years dedicated to the insurance industry across life, health, annuity and reinsurance sectors. Her experience includes serving clients under both the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Victoria has a strong foundation in both statutory (STAT) and U.S. GAAP accounting standards and a proven track record of leading complex audits and guiding clients through regulatory and financial reporting challenges.

Prior to joining Brown Plus, Victoria spent nine years at a Big Four accounting firm, where she was involved in a range of audit, assurance and advisory engagements, including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) readiness and internal control assessments.

Victoria is a member of the AICPA, the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA).

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

For more information about Victoria, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/victoria-perez/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm, the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. Brown Plus is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus